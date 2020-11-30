RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.11.2020, 11:45 | 48 | 0 | 0 30.11.2020, 11:45 | RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-11-30 Auction date: 2020-11-30 Payment date: 2020-11-30 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-03-01 Term: 13 weeks Offered volume: Unlimited Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion Number of bids 0 Allotment: SEK 0 billion Interest rate: Repo rate

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-11-30 Auction date: 2020-11-30 Payment date: 2020-11-30 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-05-31 Term: 26 weeks Offered volume: Unlimited Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion Number of bids 0 Allotment: SEK 0 billion Interest rate:

Repo rate





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer