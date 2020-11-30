Radware Ranked by Gartner in Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Report

Radware Receives Highest Score in API and High Security Use Cases

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that Gartner ranked Radware’s Cloud WAF Service with the highest score in two out of four use cases in its Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Report – the API use case and the High Security use case.



According to Gartner, “WAAP is the preferred choice to protect new public-facing web apps because it combines broad scope, good enough security and ease of deployment at scale.”