 

Radware Ranked by Gartner in Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Report

Radware Receives Highest Score in API and High Security Use Cases

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that Gartner ranked Radware’s Cloud WAF Service with the highest score in two out of four use cases in its Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Report – the API use case and the High Security use case.

According to Gartner, “WAAP is the preferred choice to protect new public-facing web apps because it combines broad scope, good enough security and ease of deployment at scale.”

“We are honored that Gartner has recognized Radware’s comprehensive application security solutions and our excellence in APIs, High Security environments and integrated bot management,” said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Chief Marketing Officer for Radware.

Customer Recognition

The Gartner Peer Insights website documents customer experience through verified rating and peer review. Radware reviews include the following:

  • "Radware WAF Cloud Delivers Solid Service"
    “Our overall experience with Radware WAF Cloud has been excellent. This includes the factors from POC, to implementation and ongoing support."— Network Engineer, Industry: Transportation, Role: Infrastructure and Operations, Firm Size:<50M USD North America.
  • "Outstanding"
    "Rolling out Radware Cloud WAF to protect our public facing Digital services was remarkably simple. It's a great product that provides easy to implement but very effective protection. While other vendors tried to sell an entire suite of products they claimed we needed to meet our needs, Radware offered us this single product which works like a dream. Radware provide great customer service from start to finish and I would definitely recommend. Simple to use and effective. Great API.” -- Interim Lead Web Operations Engineer, Industry: Miscellaneous, Role: Infrastructure and Operations, Firm Size:500M
  • "Great Protection with A Quick Deployment For Your Website Security Needs."
    "Excellent product, for those willing to add a layer of protection to their web sites without having to do any alterations to their existing network topology and without the hassle of managing a dedicated solution. The product features plus the support provided by the ERT allows companies to be sure that they will have the proper protection, even without a big security team. Due to the cloud nature of the product, it can be quickly deployed without any complications. The technology behind the Cloud WAF solution is extremely efficient in detecting and blocking menaces. The interface provides adequate information about what is going on, and insights for the technical team. They are constantly improving the feature set of the product to be able to improve the solution deliverables.”— Security Manager, Industry: Communications, Role: Security and Risk Management, Firm Size:500M - 1B USD, Latin America.
