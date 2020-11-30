 

Allied Corp. Strengthens National Brand Support with the Signing of Elite Athlete Camille Leblanc-Bazinet

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 11:55  |  91   |   |   

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is pleased to announce an endorsement contract with elite athlete, Camille Leblanc-Bazinet (“Camille Leblanc”).

Camille Leblanc earned the title of "Fittest Woman on Earth" when she won the 2014 Crossfit Games. Camille Leblanc has a large and engaged fan-base of athletes and trainers on social media that exceeds over 2 million followers. Her social media audience is representative of consumers of Allied’s products under the brands: Equilibrium Bio, Tactical Relief and MaXXa. One of the target markets for these brands includes top-level athletes and people who enjoy playing sports at a competitive level.

Camille Leblanc is a nine-year individual Crossfit Games veteran and is one of Crossfit’s most enduring athletes. Leblanc has finished in the top 10 in four out of her nine Crossfit games appearances and has also won five out of eight regional competitions. As a former gymnast, Camille Leblanc currently serves as a Crossfit Level 1 Seminar Staff. She also has a degree in chemical engineering.

Camille is also sponsored by Red Bull energy drinks and she is often invited to attend Reebok athlete events as a spokesperson. The Equilibrium Bio electrolyte replacement drinks (“Hydro Sport”) will be a good fit for post activity recovery and rehydration.

"We intend to bring an educational component to athletes regarding the authentic benefits that the Allied products offer. I believe in the products and stand behind Allied’s vision in creating pharmaceutical and natural health products for targeted health and wellness,” says Camille LeBlanc, Allied Brand Ambassador.

"With the launch of Equilibrium, this extends our brand portfolio beyond the typical CBD products currently in the marketplace. With months of product development, formulating the proper taste and hydration profiles, we truly believe we have developed a product that will be widely recognized by elite athletes, and rapidly become one of our best selling products. All of our products are formulated with an end user in mind and we are one of a handful of companies to develop a CBD drink that delivers on taste and performance," said Calum Hughes, Founder and CEO of Allied Corp.

Seite 1 von 4


Allied Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Corp. Strengthens National Brand Support with the Signing of Elite Athlete Camille Leblanc-Bazinet KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Nexans Press Release
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
Xuan Quynh LLC Joins PHILUX Global Funds to Participate in Luxembourg-based Infrastructure Fund for ...
Update on the intended offer by Sanofi for Kiadis
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Allied Corp. Featured on Laurence Fishburne Television Segment Released to Public TV

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.20
2
Allied Corp. unterzeichnet Verkaufs-, Vertriebs- und Fertigungsvertrag mit MGC Pharma