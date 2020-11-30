Allied Corp. Strengthens National Brand Support with the Signing of Elite Athlete Camille Leblanc-Bazinet

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is pleased to announce an endorsement contract with elite athlete, Camille Leblanc-Bazinet (“Camille Leblanc”).



Camille Leblanc earned the title of "Fittest Woman on Earth" when she won the 2014 Crossfit Games. Camille Leblanc has a large and engaged fan-base of athletes and trainers on social media that exceeds over 2 million followers. Her social media audience is representative of consumers of Allied’s products under the brands: Equilibrium Bio, Tactical Relief and MaXXa. One of the target markets for these brands includes top-level athletes and people who enjoy playing sports at a competitive level.

Camille Leblanc is a nine-year individual Crossfit Games veteran and is one of Crossfit’s most enduring athletes. Leblanc has finished in the top 10 in four out of her nine Crossfit games appearances and has also won five out of eight regional competitions. As a former gymnast, Camille Leblanc currently serves as a Crossfit Level 1 Seminar Staff. She also has a degree in chemical engineering.

Camille is also sponsored by Red Bull energy drinks and she is often invited to attend Reebok athlete events as a spokesperson. The Equilibrium Bio electrolyte replacement drinks (“Hydro Sport”) will be a good fit for post activity recovery and rehydration.

"We intend to bring an educational component to athletes regarding the authentic benefits that the Allied products offer. I believe in the products and stand behind Allied’s vision in creating pharmaceutical and natural health products for targeted health and wellness,” says Camille LeBlanc, Allied Brand Ambassador.

"With the launch of Equilibrium, this extends our brand portfolio beyond the typical CBD products currently in the marketplace. With months of product development, formulating the proper taste and hydration profiles, we truly believe we have developed a product that will be widely recognized by elite athletes, and rapidly become one of our best selling products. All of our products are formulated with an end user in mind and we are one of a handful of companies to develop a CBD drink that delivers on taste and performance," said Calum Hughes, Founder and CEO of Allied Corp.