HOOKIPA Announces Positive Phase 2 Interim Safety, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy Data for its Cytomegalovirus Vaccine Candidate HB-101

Early interim data show Cytomegalovirus (CMV)-negative kidney transplant recipients vaccinated with three doses of HB-101 had reduced incidence of CMV viremia, reduced antiviral use and no CMV disease





Observed CMV-neutralizing antibody responses and tolerability profile are consistent with previous interim results





CMV can cause severe complications in kidney transplant recipients including organ rejection and death



NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced positive interim efficacy results, as well as additional safety and immunogenicity data, for its prophylactic Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate HB-101. HB-101, a non-replicating arenavirus vaccine, is being investigated in a double-blind Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT03629080) to assess safety, immunogenicity and efficacy in individuals receiving a kidney transplant from a living donor. HOOKIPA will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 8:30am EST.

CMV infection is one of the most common complications affecting solid organ transplant recipients and can result in serious conditions like hepatitis and pneumonia, as well as increase the likelihood of transplant rejection and graft-versus-host disease. Antiviral therapies are used to help control disease, but they are limited by toxicity and the emergence of viral resistance.1

The interim efficacy analysis includes data from 41 participants as of the cut-off date; 8 were vaccinated with three doses of HB-101 pre-transplant, 19 were vaccinated with two doses and 14 received placebo.

Compared to placebo, participants vaccinated with three HB-101 doses had:

a 48 percent reduction in CMV viremia (presence of CMV DNA in the blood);

a 42 percent reduction in the use of antiviral therapy; and

no CMV disease (compared to 2 out of 14 cases in the placebo group)



Response to a two-dose schedule did not show an improvement compared to placebo, which is consistent with the low levels of CMV-neutralizing antibody in the two-dose group as well as with the T cell data reported in June 2020 for the two-dose group.

“While these interim data are from a small group of patients, they offer early insight into the potential of a three-dose schedule of HB-101 to help protect kidney transplant recipients against CMV disease,” said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer of HOOKIPA. “If these trends continue, HB-101 may be a promising first-in-class vaccine candidate to help address an unmet need in this vulnerable patient population. We are excited to explore a path to a Phase 3 CMV vaccine program, as well as to see how these early efficacy signals with our non-replicating arenavirus technology may translate to our replicating technology in oncology.”