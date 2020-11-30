Nutrien Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Carbon Program to Drive Sustainability in Agriculture

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today announced the launch of the agricultural industry’s most comprehensive carbon program, providing end-to-end support for growers to drive improved sustainability and boost profitability. As the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services to growers, Nutrien is uniquely positioned to create the only program at scale. It is ready to partner directly with growers to plan, plant and track sustainable farming practices and improve carbon performance.

As part of the new program, Nutrien will provide sustainable products and solutions, year-round dedicated agronomic counsel and the industry’s leading digital platform to track and measure results. Additionally, Nutrien will enable growers to monetize their improved carbon performance at the farm level by facilitating the purchase and sale of carbon credits from its grower customers to value-chain partners.

Working with select growers, Nutrien will design programs that facilitate climate smart products and sustainable practices to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, sequester carbon, and measure the resulting improvements in financial, productivity and environmental performance. Nutrien will pilot the new carbon program across North America in 2021 and it plans to further scale the program to South America and Australia in the years ahead.

Executive Commentary

Chuck Magro, President and CEO, Nutrien, said, “Nutrien is working to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges: producing more food with less land, water and environmental impact. Our new carbon program will empower growers to produce, preserve and profit from sustainable practices. With our global reach, direct relationships with over 500,000 growers, the science-based expertise of our in-house agronomy team, and investments in industry-leading technology, Nutrien is uniquely positioned to create a carbon program with the scale and resources to bring meaningful and sustainable benefits to growers and the planet they are working hard to feed.”