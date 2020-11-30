 

Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of the Ørsted name

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 12:10  |  40   |   |   

Today, the Danish Supreme Court announced its judgment in the case concerning the Ørsted Group’s right to use the Ørsted name. The action was brought by seven bearers of the Ørsted name. In the judgment, the Supreme Court upheld Ørsted’s claim that the company has the right to use the Ørsted name. This means that the case has been brought to a final close.

Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen says:

“We’re very pleased that the Danish Supreme Court has ruled in favour of our right to use the name Ørsted, and that this case has now been brought to an end. We changed our name to Ørsted in 2017 as a tribute to Hans Christian Ørsted, one of the greatest Danish scientists of all time.  He discovered electromagnetism 200 years ago, thereby laying the foundation for the way we produce electricity today. Therefore, we believe that Ørsted is the right name for our company, and we’re pleased that the Danish Supreme Court has upheld our right to use the name.”

Ørsted collaborates with the Danish societies ‘H.C. Ørsted Selskabet’ and the ‘Danish Society for the Dissemination of Natural Science’ founded by Hans Christian Ørsted on increasing the awareness of Hans Christian Ørsted and his groundbreaking discoveries.

The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s previously announced financial outlook for the 2020 financial year or the expected investment level announced for 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke
+45 99 55 95 60
ulrfr@orsted.dk

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96



Facts on the case
On 2 October 2017, under its former name DONG Energy, the company announced that it would change its name to Ørsted in tribute to the Danish scientist Hans Christian Ørsted who discovered electromagnetism in 1820.

Ørsted has been using the name for over 100 years through its ownership of the H.C. Ørsted Power Station.  When the power station was named in the centenary year of the discovery of electromagnetism, the choice of name was supported by many of Hans Christian Ørsted’s descendants.

In January 2018, an action was brought against Ørsted by three descendants of Hans Christian Ørsted, later to be joined by four more. They demanded that the company stop using the name. The case was heard by the Copenhagen Maritime and Commercial Court in March 2019, and the court found in favour of Ørsted in May 2019, entitling Ørsted to continue to use the name. This judgment was appealed to the Danish Supreme Court by the seven descendants in June 2019. Today, the Danish Supreme Court found that Ørsted has the right to use the name.

 
About Ørsted
Ørsted’s vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights’ 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,120 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion).


 

 

Attachment


Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of the Ørsted name Today, the Danish Supreme Court announced its judgment in the case concerning the Ørsted Group’s right to use the Ørsted name. The action was brought by seven bearers of the Ørsted name. In the judgment, the Supreme Court upheld Ørsted’s claim that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Nexans Press Release
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
Xuan Quynh LLC Joins PHILUX Global Funds to Participate in Luxembourg-based Infrastructure Fund for ...
Update on the intended offer by Sanofi for Kiadis
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Ørsted’s Financial Calendar 2021
12.11.20
Wind und Wasserstoff statt Öl: Mega-Wasserstoff-Deal: Ölmulti BP und Windriese Ørsted – „BP auf längere Sicht auf jeden Fall kaufenswert!”
09.11.20
Notification of manager’s transaction
04.11.20
Ørsted successfully issues green bonds in Taiwan
04.11.20
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
9
Orsted - offshore wind farm developer and operator