Allot Research Finds 68% of Global Consumers Would Consider Switching Telcos for Better Cybersecurity

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today released findings from its Global Consumer Security Survey . The primary research report reveals that CSPs are well positioned to capture a clearly defined opportunity by meeting their customers’ unmet need for protection against growing threats, such as phishing and malware, and for parental control to ensure their children’s online safety.

Allot commissioned Coleman Parkes Research to survey 11,400 CSP consumer customers from around the world during the second and third quarters of 2020. Key findings from the report include:

Wireless subscribers want their telecom providers to provide security protection for their devices. 28% of subscribers said they would definitely switch service providers to obtain a superior cybersecurity solution. Another 40% said they would likely switch providers for better cybersecurity.





28% of subscribers said they would definitely switch service providers to obtain a superior cybersecurity solution. Another 40% said they would likely switch providers for better cybersecurity. Telecom providers are perfectly situated to provide security services for their customers. CSPs own the data pipes and the customer relationship and 90% of global subscribers said they feel their service provider should provide a security solution for their devices.





CSPs own the data pipes and the customer relationship and 90% of global subscribers said they feel their service provider should provide a security solution for their devices. Subscribers are willing to pay for cybersecurity solutions. Consumers would spend, on average, nearly $5 per month for a zero-touch network-based cybersecurity solution that protects all their devices.

“Consumers would like to view Internet connectivity as a trusted utility that is safe to use,” said Moshe Moran, Vice President Sales, North America for Allot. “By offering a network-based security solution for fixed and wireless subscribers, service providers can develop a revenue-generating service that reduces turnover and improves brand loyalty by satisfying the customer’s needs.”

For the complete Global Consumer Security Survey, please find the link here.

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.