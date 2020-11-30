 

DGAP-News EQS Group AG acquires Got Ethics A/S

EQS Group AG acquires Got Ethics A/S

EQS Group AG acquires Got Ethics A/S
Expansion of market position before introduction of the EU whistleblower directive


Munich - 30 November 2020

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) acquires 100 percent of the shares in Got Ethics A/S, based in Copenhagen, at the beginning of the new year. The purchase agreement to acquire the whistleblowing SaaS provider was signed today. The agreement gives EQS Group AG the perfect position to become Europe's leading cloud provider for whistleblowing systems.

Since its founding in 2010 Got Ethics A/S has specialised in the operation of whistleblowing systems, making it one of the pioneers in Europe. With the help of a reporting system, employees, customers and suppliers can anonymously and securely report any irregularities in companies and organisations. Got Ethics A/S serves over 500 customers and employs 17 people in 4 European locations. Customer growth has been at least 30 percent annually over the last four years. The company currently generates annual recurring revenues (ARR) of approximately EUR 2 million.

The initial purchase price is EUR 10 million with the final amount depending on earn-out components over a term of 24 months. The transaction is financed by an acquisition loan from Commerzbank Munich.

Achim Weick, CEO of the EQS Group AG stated: "We are very proud that the founders of Got Ethics have decided to work with us to set new standards for the protection of whistleblowers. This acquisition is part of our marketing and sales offensive in light of the forthcoming EU regulation. Together, we can make better use of the opportunities to gain as many new customers as possible."

Got Ethics A/S was founded by Peter Dagø (CEO) and Jesper Dannemann (COO), both of whom will continue to hold responsible positions within EQS Group AG. The customer base includes numerous SMEs as well as international corporations.

Peter Dagø, CEO of Got Ethics A/S commented: "An exciting and at the same time challenging task lies ahead of us. Most companies in the European Union will be considering the introduction of a whistleblower system for the first time. After the not always easy pioneering work over the last 10 years, we can now set a new standard together with EQS Group AG in accordance with our values and contribute to more integrity and transparency in Europe."

Disclaimer

