Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Highlights :

Loan origination volume 1 was RMB3,330 million (US$490.5 million), representing a decrease of 29.4% from the same period of 2019, and an increase of 48.8% sequentially.





Repeat borrowing rate 2 was 74.5%, compared with repeat borrowing rate of 52.7% in the same period of 2019.





Net revenue was RMB401.3 million (US$59.1 million), representing a decrease of 21.4% from the same period of 2019, and an increase of 63.8% sequentially.





Operating income was RMB150.0 million (US$22.1 million), representing an increase of 79.6% from the same period of 2019, and an increase of 212.5% sequentially.





Net income was RMB88.4 million (US$13.0 million), representing an increase of 8.1% from the same period of 2019, and an increase of 115.1% sequentially.

Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am excited to report another solid quarter of strong business performance. Most notably, we completed the business transition upon which we embarked at the start of the year. I am proud to announce that as of November 10, 2020, the outstanding loan balance of our legacy P2P lending business was reduced to zero! This marks a significant milestone. Jiayin has successfully transformed to a finance technology company fully funded only by institutions. Considering that at this time one year ago, our platform funding was over 90% from individuals, this rapid transition demonstrates our agility and outstanding execution capability.”

Yan added, “In addition to successfully completing our funding transition, we continued to deliver encouraging business results despite the challenging environment. The loans we facilitated performed very well, investor confidence remained strong, we improved operating efficiency, and we maintained attractive profitability. In the quarter, our net income reached RMB88.4 million, up 8.1% year over year and 115.1% sequentially. This remarkable improvement demonstrates both the effectiveness of our growth strategy and our strong execution. Jiayin always strives to operate conservatively but profitably. We believe that our strong underlying business and brand recognition will enable us to achieve robust growth for the coming years.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB401.3 million (US$59.1 million), representing a decrease of 21.4% from the same period of 2019.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB290.6 million (US$42.8 million), representing a decrease of 26.7% from the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the lower loan origination volume and the shift to institutional funding partners.

Revenue from post-origination services was RMB33.7 million (US$5.0 million), representing a decrease of 43.2% from the same period of 2019. The decrease was due to the lower outstanding loan balance.

Other revenue was RMB77.0 million (US11.3 million), representing an increase of 40.0% from the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the variable consideration related to automated investment program recognized from loans previously facilitated under the P2P business.

Origination and servicing expenses were RMB59.5 million (US$8.8 million), representing a decrease of 41.1% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the lower volume of loans facilitated by the Company and reduced collection costs as the company no longer provides such services under its new business model.

Allowance for uncollectable receivables, contract assets and loan receivables was RMB15.8 million (US$2.3 million), representing a decrease of 76.7% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the the overall decrease of facilitation volume, as well as the relatively lower credit risk of the new business model.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB99.5 million (US$14.7 million), representing a decrease of 34.7% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the lower customer acquisition expenses and reduced advertising spending for promotional activities.

General and administrative expenses were RMB37.3 million (US$5.5 million), representing a decrease of 21.5% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in share-based compensation expense and the decrease in salaries and personnel related costs, as well as other business-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB39.2 million (US$5.8 million), representing a decrease of 33.1% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in share-based compensation expense and a more streamlined team in the technology and development department resulting from the business transition.

Income from operations was RMB150.0 million (US$22.1 million), representing an increase of 79.6% from the same period of 2019, and an increase of 212.5% sequentially.

Other income (expense), net was a net loss of RMB32.8 million (US$4.8 million), compared with a net gain of RMB7.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The loss in this quarter was primarily due to the estimated loss of short-term investments.

Net income was RMB88.4 million (US$13.0 million), representing an increase of 8.1% from the same period of 2019, and an increase of 115.1% sequentially.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB94.8 million (US$14.0 million) as of September 30, 2020, compared with RMB69.9 million as of June 30, 2020.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of

December 31, As of September 30, 2019 2020 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 122,149 94,826 13,966 Restricted cash — 2,000 295 Amounts due from related parties3 130,722 5,604 825 Accounts receivable, net3 139,164 116,227 17,118 Loan receivables, net3 — 17,965 2,646 Short-term investment3 69,618 33,698 4,963 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 91,002 56,546 8,328 Deferred tax assets 68,292 68,292 10,058 Property and equipment 39,084 24,488 3,607 Right-of-use assets 37,215 13,152 1,937 Long-term investment 3,826 99,640 14,675 TOTAL ASSETS 701,072 532,438 78,418 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Payroll and welfare payable 48,524 39,948 5,884 Amounts due to related parties 872 12,753 1,878 Refund liabilities 180,104 13,071 1,925 Tax payables 179,421 248,070 36,537 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 158,705 81,681 12,030 Other payable related to the disposal of Shanghai Caiyin 839,830 680,683 100,254 Lease liabilities 35,215 11,101 1,635 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,442,671 1,087,307 160,143 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Class A ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

100,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020)4 0 0 0 Class B ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

116,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020)4 0 0 0 Additional paid-in capital 777,408 799,602 117,769 Accumulated deficit (1,519,731 ) (1,352,471 ) (199,197 ) Other comprehensive income 469 (4,385 ) (647 ) Total Jiayin Group shareholder's deficit (741,854 ) (557,254 ) (82,075 ) Non-controlling interests 255 2,385 350 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (741,599 ) (554,869 ) (81,725 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT 701,072 532,438 78,418





JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenue (including revenue from related

parties of RMB 654 and RMB 993 for 2019Q3

and 2020Q3, respectively) 510,773 401,310 59,107 1,887,556 959,825 141,367 Operating cost and expenses: Origination and servicing (101,128 ) (59,478 ) (8,760 ) (354,929 ) (174,341 ) (25,678 ) Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable,

contract assets and loan receivables (67,780 ) (15,845 ) (2,334 ) (182,325 ) (56,971 ) (8,391 ) Sales and marketing (152,364 ) (99,500 ) (14,655 ) (492,336 ) (257,584 ) (37,938 ) General and administrative (47,465 ) (37,273 ) (5,490 ) (154,405 ) (112,099 ) (16,510 ) Research and development (58,566 ) (39,200 ) (5,774 ) (162,785 ) (109,674 ) (16,153 ) Total operating cost and expenses (427,303 ) (251,296 ) (37,013 ) (1,346,780 ) (710,669 ) (104,670 ) Income from operation 83,470 150,014 22,094 540,776 249,156 36,697 Interest income (expense) 88 2,488 366 (88 ) 7,727 1,138 Other income (expense), net 7,308 (32,763 ) (4,825 ) 20,876 (28,611 ) (4,214 ) Income before income taxes and income

from investment in affiliates 90,866 119,739 17,635 561,564 228,272 33,621 Income tax expense (9,099 ) (32,128 ) (4,732 ) (79,623 ) (60,070 ) (8,847 ) Income from investment in affiliates — 740 109 — 713 105 Net income 81,767 88,351 13,012 481,941 168,915 24,879 Less: net income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interest shareholders 152 2,209 324 (76 ) 1,655 244 Net income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. 81,615 86,142 12,688 482,017 167,260 24,635 Weighted average shares used in

calculating net income per share: - Basic and diluted 216,100,000 216,100,000 216,100,000 206,307,671 216,100,000 216,100,000 Net income per share: - Basic and diluted 0.38 0.40 0.06 2.34 0.77 0.11 Other comprehensive income, net of

tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 10,769 (8,449 ) (1,243 ) 10,777 (4,878 ) (719 ) Comprehensive income 92,536 79,902 11,769 492,718 164,037 24,160 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interest 151 2,151 317 (76 ) 1,631 240 Total comprehensive income attributable to

Jiayin Group Inc. 92,385 77,751 11,452 492,794 162,406 23,920



_____________________

1 “Loan origination volume” refers to the total amount of loans facilitated in Mainland China during the period presented.

2 “Repeat borrowing rate” refers to the repeat borrowers as a percentage of all of our borrowers in Mainland China.

3 The Company has adopted “ASC 326, Financial Instruments — Credit Losses” beginning January 1, 2020 . As of now, the adoption of the new guidance did not have material impacts on the Company’s results of operations, financial condition or liquidity.

4 The total shares authorized for both Class A and Class B are 10,000,000,000,000.