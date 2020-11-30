 

Sycamore Entertainment Group To Launch SEGI TV Network Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, and More.

HOLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (SEGI) is pleased to announce the launch of SEGI TV, a new streaming network that will reach more than 100M U.S household televisions and 200M users via OTT (Over The Top) and mobile devices.

SEGI TV will offer its viewers premium, mainstream and exclusive content via Advertising Video On Demand (AVOD). Including diversity, equality, sports, climate change and other multicultural subject matter. Content acquisition will be aided by partnerships with Vuulr and Rights Trade, both leading global online marketplaces for film and TV rights acquisitions. 

SEGI TV will monetize the channel in partnership with OneView, a leading Ad Platform owned by Roku. OneView lets advertisers plan, buy and measure ad campaigns across all digital devices in four out of five U.S homes, including non-Roku households. In addition, SEGI TV will also acquire content via film festivals, content partnerships and long standing industry relationships.

“With U.S. OTT Ad spend expected to top $5 Billion this year, we are excited to be launching SEGI TV at this unprecedented time. One of the new and interesting changes in the film acquisition business is that; the days of having to use a large portion of the financial resources to acquire great content are ending. The new ‘revenue share’ model allows producers and filmmakers to participate in the revenue from users, subscribers and advertisers, therefore allowing our streaming platform better access to great films.” says Edward Sylvan CEO of Sycamore Entertainment. “With an overwhelming demand for new and niche premium content we feel that we fill a void in the OTT streaming ecosystem”.

SEGI TV is expected to go live up to 11 days after the end of its November 30, 2020 publishing blackout period.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI):
Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its longstanding relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release. Sycamore delivers its content through Over The Top (OTT) connected platforms such as ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Samsung IOS, Apple TV

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependant on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Films actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability, demand and market competition, and access to capital markets.  For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Films is subject to please see our filings with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 21, 2010 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2010.   You should independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.


 


