 

Dreame Launches T20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and D9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner on AliExpress

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 12:34  |  30   |   |   

BERLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology (Dreame), a smart consumer technology company specializing in cordless vacuum cleaners, robot vacuum cleaners and mops, launched its new T20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and an upgraded version of its D9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner on AliExpress.

The Dreame T20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner harnesses seven key technological breakthroughs to provide a comprehensive and optimal solution for deep cleaning in the home. Engineered by a team of international aerospace experts, the T20's core motor technology takes fast, powerful cleaning to a new level — reaching a rotational speed as high as 125,000RPM and generating up to 150 AW suction power. This unparalleled power means the T20 can remove dust and deep-seated debris more efficiently and thoroughly than any other cleaner in the market.

Furthermore, the T20's 12-cyclone self-cleaning system doubles the lifespan of filters while achieving a 99.97% total filtration rate to keep the household away from secondary pollution. For those with larger homes, the cleaner has an impressive run-time of 70 minutes, which can be extended to 140 minutes with an additional detachable battery (purchased separately).

Meanwhile, Dreame's top-of-the-line D9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with 14 innovative and revolutionary improvements for an unparalleled cleaning experience. The D9 features new Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation, a universal deep cleaning system, a more user-friendly experience and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) intelligent algorithm for more efficient path planning.

A true beast in a robot vacuum, the D9 is powered by four core technologies: a 3000Pa strong suction and cleaning system that leaves crevices clean; powerful anti-bacterial wet mopping and sweeping for deeper cleaning; pioneering 3.0 smart mapping and navigation technology; and a 5200mAh large-capacity battery with an ultra-long runtime of 150 minutes, which can clean up to 250m2 on a single charge. The D9 can also be connected via a mobile application to Alexa, allowing users to plan and map routes, check battery power and cleaning time, adjust suction power, and more.

"The new D9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is the result of long-term observations into the daily cleaning habits of our customers, and a commitment to continuously improving user experience. With these products, we hope to bring powerful and innovative cleaning technology to more people around the world," said Tianshi Yuwen, International Marketing Manager of Dreame.

To celebrate the launch of both cleaners, Dreame offers a range of discount options on AliExpress. Click here to discover more.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative brand with the vision to enhance global users' quality of life, focuses on high-performance cleaning appliances by leveraging astrodynamics technologies. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344547/Dreame_Launches_T20_Cordless_Vacuum_Cleaner_D9_Robot_Vacuum_Cleaner.jpg

 



Disclaimer

