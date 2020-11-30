Blue Apron Names Charlean Gmunder Chief Operating Officer

“Charlean’s background, experience and accomplishments represent an excellent complement to Blue Apron’s leadership and operations teams,” said Kozlowski. “Her experience in food system operations, coupled with her deep knowledge of new product development and expanding capacity, will be critical as we continue to execute on our growth strategies.”

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced the appointment of Charlean Gmunder as Chief Operating Officer, effective as of November 25, 2020. Gmunder brings more than 30 years of food operations experience to her new role, including deep knowledge in food manufacturing and fulfillment. As Chief Operating Officer, Gmunder is responsible for overseeing Blue Apron’s fulfillment, supply chain, Food Safety and Quality Assurance, physical operations, including logistics, procurement and customer experience. Gmunder reports to President and Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski.

Most recently, Gmunder was the vice president of catering operations with United Airlines, where she was responsible for six company-owned direct food-related manufacturing sites and all third-party manufacturing worldwide. Her business unit was responsible for over $1 billion in annual revenue with 3,000 employees, including responsibility for product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, operations, regulatory compliance and customer experience.

Prior to United Airlines, Gmunder held operations roles at Maple Leaf Foods, Chiquita Brands, Promotion in Motion, Premio Foods, National Starch Food Innovation and Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company.

“This is an exciting time for the company as it continues to focus on product innovation, improved marketing and operational efficiencies to leverage changes in consumer behaviors around eating more meals at home. I look forward to working closely with Linda and the rest of the Blue Apron team towards continued progress on the company’s growth strategy set forth last year,” said Gmunder.

Gmunder received a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers and the planet. Blue Apron has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.