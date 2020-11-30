Vista Gold Corp. and the Jawoyn Association Modify Agreement to Include a Royalty and Mutual Cooperation and Support Commitments

The Agreement provides the Jawoyn Association with a gross proceeds royalty (“GPR”) instead of its previous right to become a 10% participating joint venture partner in Mt Todd and provides Vista with greater flexibility in its decisions to develop and operate Mt Todd. In addition, Vista and the Jawoyn Association agreed to establish a leaders forum, formalized the Jawoyn Association’s strong support for Mt Todd and outlined a framework to optimize training, employment, and contracting opportunities for the Jawoyn people and businesses.

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company, Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation (“Jawoyn Association”), and Barnjarn Aboriginal Corporation have entered into a Deed of Variation (the “Agreement”) to modify the original 2006 agreement with respect to the Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”).

Frederick Earnest, President and CEO of Vista, stated, “Our relationship with the Jawoyn people is very important to Vista and is built on trust, mutual respect and open communication over the last 14 years. This Agreement provides Vista with a simplified project structure and the Jawoyn Association with a royalty in place of the risks and obligations of financing a participating interest.

“The cooperation and support commitments confirm our shared vision of promoting cross-cultural awareness, protecting cultural heritage sites, and providing economic opportunities for aboriginal people as integral components of the development of Mt Todd. The clarity this Agreement provides will be especially meaningful as we advance to discussions with potential development partners.”

Royalty

Under the terms of the original 2006 agreement, the Jawoyn Association was granted, among other consideration for the use of the surface land required to build and operate Mt Todd, a 1.0% GPR and the right to elect to establish a joint venture with Vista holding a 90% participating interest and the Jawoyn Association holding a 10% participating interest in Mt Todd. Instead of the right to elect to hold a 10% participating interest, the Agreement provides the Jawoyn Association with an additional GPR ranging between 0.125% and 2.000%, depending on prevailing gold prices and foreign exchange rates. The additional GPR would be 1.0% at present market conditions.