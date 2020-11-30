Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
30 November 2020
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 December 2020
Effective from 2 December 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 2 December 2020 to 2 March 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009514473, (SNR), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 2 December 2020: 0.0440% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
