 

Carrier Plans to Reduce Customers' Carbon Footprint by More than One Gigaton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 12:55  |  33   |   |   

Sets ambitious, new 2030 sustainability goals

Aims for carbon neutrality by 2030

Planned investment of more than $2 billion in healthy, safe and sustainable solutions for buildings and cold chain

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today announced the company's first set of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals since becoming an independent company in April. Building on the company's vision to create solutions that matter for people and our planet, Carrier is targeting carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030. The company is also aiming to reduce its customers' carbon footprint by more than one gigaton, supported by a planned investment of more than $2 billion over the next 10 years toward the development of healthier, safer and more sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"At Carrier, we are applying our industry-leading innovation to fight climate change through new energy-efficient product offerings and through lower emissions in our operations," said Dave Gitlin, President & CEO, Carrier. "Our 2030 goals will drive our company to be a positive catalyst for societal change in our areas of expertise, including healthy buildings and the cold chain, as well as in the communities in which we operate around the world."

The 2030 ESG Goals include a transformation of the company's operations to be carbon-neutral while maintaining world-class safety metrics, and the incorporation of leading sustainable design principles from manufacturing through end-of-life.

Additional goals include the following:

  • Achieve carbon and water neutral operations and deliver zero-waste to landfill from our manufacturing locations
  • Establish a responsible supply chain program and assess key factory suppliers against program criteria
  • Achieve gender parity in senior leadership roles and a diverse workforce that represents the communities in which Carrier's employees live and work
  • Positively impact our communities through enabling access to safe and healthy indoor environments, alleviating hunger and food waste, and volunteering our time and talent
  • Invest in STEM education programs that promote diversity and inclusion, and promote sustainability through education, partnerships and climate resiliency programs
  • Maintain world-class safety metrics

The full list of Carrier's 2030 ESG Goals is available at corporate.carrier.com. Carrier's new ESG strategy and goals build on the company's performance outlined in the 2020 ESG Report, released in July. The report details Carrier's ESG achievements in 2019 against 2020 goals and serves as a baseline for many of the 2030 ESG Goals.

Seite 1 von 3
Carrier Global Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carrier Plans to Reduce Customers' Carbon Footprint by More than One Gigaton Sets ambitious, new 2030 sustainability goals Aims for carbon neutrality by 2030 Planned investment of more than $2 billion in healthy, safe and sustainable solutions for buildings and cold chain PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Castellum updates the expected synergies amount from a combination with Entra, following the recent ...
Risen Energy Provided 5.2MWDC PV Modules to Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm in Armenia
LIXIL Redefining Corporate Culture through Transformation
The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.
HGC scoops the Best OTT Partnership Award
LeoVegas first to offer open banking
Kalkine Pty Limited To Launch its 'Australian Equity Technical Analysis Report'
GPs urge patients to self-care through pandemic restrictions to relieve pressure on NHS
Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity launches new generation of high-speed network encryptors and ...
Titel
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Tony Blair Institute and Oracle Launch Africa Vaccine Management in the Cloud
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
TIME Names Carrier's OptiClean a Best Invention of 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
7
Carrier Global - HVAC, Klimaanlagen, etc.