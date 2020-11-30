Carrier Plans to Reduce Customers' Carbon Footprint by More than One Gigaton

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today announced the company's first set of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals since becoming an independent company in April. Building on the company's vision to create solutions that matter for people and our planet, Carrier is targeting carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030. The company is also aiming to reduce its customers' carbon footprint by more than one gigaton, supported by a planned investment of more than $2 billion over the next 10 years toward the development of healthier, safer and more sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

Planned investment of more than $2 billion in healthy, safe and sustainable solutions for buildings and cold chain

"At Carrier, we are applying our industry-leading innovation to fight climate change through new energy-efficient product offerings and through lower emissions in our operations," said Dave Gitlin, President & CEO, Carrier. "Our 2030 goals will drive our company to be a positive catalyst for societal change in our areas of expertise, including healthy buildings and the cold chain, as well as in the communities in which we operate around the world."

The 2030 ESG Goals include a transformation of the company's operations to be carbon-neutral while maintaining world-class safety metrics, and the incorporation of leading sustainable design principles from manufacturing through end-of-life.

Additional goals include the following:

Achieve carbon and water neutral operations and deliver zero-waste to landfill from our manufacturing locations

Establish a responsible supply chain program and assess key factory suppliers against program criteria

Achieve gender parity in senior leadership roles and a diverse workforce that represents the communities in which Carrier's employees live and work

Positively impact our communities through enabling access to safe and healthy indoor environments, alleviating hunger and food waste, and volunteering our time and talent

Invest in STEM education programs that promote diversity and inclusion, and promote sustainability through education, partnerships and climate resiliency programs

Maintain world-class safety metrics

The full list of Carrier's 2030 ESG Goals is available at corporate.carrier.com. Carrier's new ESG strategy and goals build on the company's performance outlined in the 2020 ESG Report, released in July. The report details Carrier's ESG achievements in 2019 against 2020 goals and serves as a baseline for many of the 2030 ESG Goals.