Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.11.2020 / 12:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Hein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elbstein AG

b) LEI
529900TFNBQJ4B592482 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YDGT7

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 2126000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0000 EUR 2126000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.11.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elbstein AG
Brook 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.elbstein.com

 
