 

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Appoints Christopher J. Swift and Lee Alexander to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 12:59  |  29   |   |   

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Christopher (Chris) J. Swift and Lee Alexander to its board of directors, effective February 1, 2021. Mr. Swift currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Hartford Financial Services Group, a national leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds, founded in 1810. Mr. Alexander is the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for The Clearing House, operator of core payments system infrastructure in the United States, including a real-time payment system. Mr. Swift will serve on the board's Risk Committee, and Mr. Alexander will serve on the board’s Audit Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome both Chris and Lee to our board of directors,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun. “Chris is a standout CEO in the financial services industry, with significant experience in transformation and positioning a venerable company for the future. Lee brings tremendous insights into new technologies, cybersecurity, data analytics and payments gleaned from his experience at The Clearing House and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. We are fortunate to attract such talented directors as we continue our journey to drive shareholder value and become a top performing bank.”

Citizens also announced that Howard (Hoddy) Hanna, who has served on the Citizens Board since 2009, will retire from the board after his current term expires at the end of April 2021, given mandatory age considerations under the bank’s corporate governance guidelines. Hanna has served as a member of the board’s Audit Committee and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee. Hanna is Chair of Hanna Holdings, the third largest real estate company in the U.S., as well as Chair of the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The Board will increase in size to 14 directors on February 1, 2021, before dropping back to 13 directors in April at the Annual Shareholder’s Meeting.

Van Saun continued, “I would like to thank Hoddy for the fine contribution he’s made to Citizens over the years. We’ve all very much enjoyed working with him and wish him well in life’s next chapter.”

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Citizens Financial Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Appoints Christopher J. Swift and Lee Alexander to Board of Directors Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Christopher (Chris) J. Swift and Lee Alexander to its board of directors, effective February 1, 2021. Mr. Swift currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
PT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock
05.11.20
Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference