 

Anavex Life Sciences Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application with Expanding Claims Covering ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) for the Treatment of Rett Syndrome and other Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Issuance of Its Newest U.S. Patent Will Strengthen Anavex’s Compounds Intellectual Property Portfolio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application number 16/717,921 expanding coverage of treatment methods for ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) and related sigma-1 receptor agonist drug candidates, for treating a range neurodevelopmental disorders including Rett syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, Angelman syndrome, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis, among other indications.

Data suggests, that activation of the sigma-1 receptor is pivotal to restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity.1

This newest U.S. patent is expected to remain in force at least until 2037, not including any patent term extensions. Together with U.S. Patent No. 10,507,196 granted to Anavex in January 2020, the new patent will expand claim coverage for use of Anavex’s sigma-1 receptor agonists in oral, transdermal and parenteral compositions as well as for both pediatric and adult patients.

"This patent allowance by the USPTO is not only another important milestone in protecting the commercial potential of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) and Anavex’s other lead compounds, but along with other recent allowances, demonstrates our strong overall commitment to protecting the innovation and commercial opportunity of our entire product portfolio," said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex.

ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) is currently evaluated for Rett syndrome in one completed and two ongoing placebo-controlled clinical studies. In the U.S. Phase 2 study (ANAVEX2-73-RS-001)2 adult Rett syndrome patients were treated with low-dose ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) oral liquid formulation, while the subsequent international AVATAR Phase 2 adult Rett syndrome study (ANAVEX2-73-RS-002)3 and EXCELLENCE Phase 2/3 pediatric Rett syndrome study (ANAVEX2-73-RS-003)4 is treating patients with high-dose ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) oral liquid formulation. ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) had previously received Fast Track designation, Rare Pediatric Disease designation and Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

25.11.20
Anavex Life Sciences to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference
06.11.20
Proof of Concept Controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial Data Evaluating ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in Parkinson’s Disease Dementia Presented at CTAD 2020 Conference

