 

Agios Launches Anemia ID, a No-Cost Genetic Testing Program for Hereditary Anemias

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced the launch of Anemia ID, a program providing no-cost genetic testing for patients with suspected hereditary anemias. The next-generation sequencing panel consists of more than 50 genes and disorders that are known to cause hereditary anemias, including pyruvate kinase deficiency. Patients with hereditary anemia can face a difficult path to a proper diagnosis, and access to comprehensive diagnostic testing is a common barrier to diagnosis. Receiving an accurate diagnosis enables patients and their physicians to better understand their condition and informs disease management decisions.

“Differentiating among hereditary anemias is extremely challenging, given the wide range of disorders and unspecified or overlapping phenotypes. Having a specific diagnosis is extremely helpful, allowing us to tailor the treatment and management approach to the particular anemia,” said Dr. Geetha Puthenveetil, a pediatric hematologist at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. “Genetic testing, such as the Anemia ID program, is one of the most useful tools we can employ when treating patients with hereditary anemias. Using a simple saliva or blood sample, Anemia ID offers a non-invasive, convenient and no-cost path to diagnosis.”

“We launched the Anemia ID program as a result of our continuing commitment to the hematology communities we serve,” said Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Agios. “Anemia ID enables patients and physicians in the hereditary anemia community to receive a no-cost, rapid diagnosis, with the goal of enabling more informed decisions that may mitigate disease impact on quality of life and open up new treatment opportunities for patients.”

Agios launched the Anemia ID program, in partnership with PerkinElmer Genomics, in response to feedback from patients, advocates and physicians about the need for improved diagnosis to inform disease management decisions. Agios plans to work with physicians across the country to educate about the availability of the test. Participating physicians will order a test kit from PerkinElmer Genomics, collect a single blood or saliva sample from the patient and return the kit to PerkinElmer Genomics, which will perform the molecular analysis and provide the clinical interpretation. While genetic testing alone cannot provide a definitive diagnosis, it is used in conjunction with additional clinical data or testing to diagnose the underlying cause of the patient’s anemia. Eligible patients will receive the Anemia ID genetic test at no cost, subject to the program’s terms and conditions.

Disclaimer

