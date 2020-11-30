Agios Launches Anemia ID, a No-Cost Genetic Testing Program for Hereditary Anemias

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced the launch of Anemia ID, a program providing no-cost genetic testing for patients with suspected hereditary anemias. The next-generation sequencing panel consists of more than 50 genes and disorders that are known to cause hereditary anemias, including pyruvate kinase deficiency. Patients with hereditary anemia can face a difficult path to a proper diagnosis, and access to comprehensive diagnostic testing is a common barrier to diagnosis. Receiving an accurate diagnosis enables patients and their physicians to better understand their condition and informs disease management decisions.



“Differentiating among hereditary anemias is extremely challenging, given the wide range of disorders and unspecified or overlapping phenotypes. Having a specific diagnosis is extremely helpful, allowing us to tailor the treatment and management approach to the particular anemia,” said Dr. Geetha Puthenveetil, a pediatric hematologist at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. “Genetic testing, such as the Anemia ID program, is one of the most useful tools we can employ when treating patients with hereditary anemias. Using a simple saliva or blood sample, Anemia ID offers a non-invasive, convenient and no-cost path to diagnosis.”