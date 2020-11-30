 

Silver Bull Announces Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommendations “FOR” Both Proposals at Upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB, OTCQB: SVBL) (“Silver Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that, in respect of its upcoming special meeting of shareholders, both Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), the leading independent proxy advisor firms who provide voting recommendations to institutional investors, have recommended that the Company’s shareholders vote FOR the proposals to increase the number of authorized shares of Silver Bull common stock and to change the Company’s name to MaxMetals Corp. (collectively, the “proposals”).

In their recommendations to shareholders on voting FOR the increase in the number of authorized shares, both ISS and Glass Lewis agreed with the Company’s board of directors on the need for additional shares to enable the Company to raise additional capital for furthering the development of the Sierra Mojada Project in Mexico and the Beskauga property in Kazakhstan. Glass Lewis further noted that “it would be in shareholders’ best interest to provide the board with flexibility to obtain additional capital—including through participation in private placement transactions—going forward.”

Authorized Share Increase Proposal

By increasing the number of authorized shares of Silver Bull common stock now, the Company will be able to act in a timely manner when the need to raise equity capital arises or when the Company’s board of directors believes it is in the best interests of the Company and shareholders to take action, without the delay and expense that would be required at that time to obtain shareholder approval to increase the authorized shares. Business purposes for which the Company could seek to raise additional capital including furthering the development of the Sierra Mojada project in Mexico and the Beskauga property (and other properties) located in Kazakhstan. Virtually all junior exploration companies like the Company remain as viable companies and conduct their mineral exploration activities by raising funds by issuing shares from time to time. In the absence of an affirmative vote to increase the number of authorized shares of Silver Bull common stock, the Company will have an insufficient number of authorized shares to raise funds to fund general corporate overhead or cover the costs associated with maintaining its interests in the Sierra Mojada project in Mexico or its potential mineral interests in Kazakhstan.

