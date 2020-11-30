Imara to Present Clinical Data on IMR-687 as Monotherapy and in Combination with Hydroxyurea in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that clinical data from the ongoing IMR-687 Phase 2a open label extension (OLE) clinical trial in adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held virtually December 5-8, 2020.

The presentation (abstract #1726), titled “Benefits and Safety of Long-Term Use of IMR-687 as Monotherapy or in Combination with a Stable Dose of Hydroxyurea (HU) in 2 Adult Sickle Cell Patients,” is currently available on the ASH website. The pre-recorded data presentation will be given by Lanetta Bronte-Hall, M.D., M.P.H., M.S.P.H., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research and will be available for on-demand viewing on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.PT.

Imara completed dosing patients in the IMR-687 Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with SCD during the third quarter of 2020 and plans to report top-line data late in the fourth quarter of 2020. Imara also expects to report additional data from approximately 10 to 15 patients in the OLE clinical trial in the first quarter of 2021.

About IMR-687

IMR-687 is a highly selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9. PDE9 selectively degrades cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), an active signaling molecule that plays a role in vascular biology. Lower levels of cGMP are found in people with SCD and beta-thalassemia and are associated with reduced blood flow, increased inflammation, greater cell adhesion and reduced nitric oxide mediated vasodilation.

Blocking PDE9 acts to increase cGMP levels, which is associated with reactivation of fetal hemoglobin (HbF), a natural hemoglobin produced during fetal development. Increased levels of HbF in RBCs have been demonstrated to improve symptomology and substantially lower disease burden in both patients with SCD and patients with beta-thalassemia.

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.