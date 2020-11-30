DEVELOPMENT UPDATE FOR ARTIVEDA/ARTISHIELD AGAINST COVID-19

--75% IMPROVEMENT BY DAY 2 ON ARTIVEDA

AGOURA HILLS, California, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19, provided development update for ARTIVedaTM/ArtiShieldTM against COVID-19. ARTIVedaTM is Mateon’s lead Ayurvedic drug against COVID-19 in India and ArtiShieldTM is for Rest-of-World.



The India arm of ARTI-19 global study is on track to complete enrollment of the first 120 cohort by Dec 15, 2020, of which 78 patients have already been randomized.

Interim analysis of the first 32 pts (8 WHO scale 2 and 24 WHO scale 4 on randomization) was performed.

Statistical significant Time dependent improvement in WHO scale following treatment with ARTIVeda TM +SOC versus SOC alone was observed.

+SOC versus SOC alone was observed. 75% of WHO scale 4 patients exhibited a drop to WHO scale 3 on Day Two of treatment with ARTIVeda TM . Note: WHO scale 3 does not require hospitalization.

. Note: WHO scale 3 does not require hospitalization. 40% of WHO scale 4 patients exhibited a drop to WHO scale 1 on day 5 of treatment with ARTIVedaTM. Note: WHO scale 1 is asymptomatic.

ARTI-19 in India is being conducted by Windlas Biotech Private Limited, as part of Mateon’s global effort in deploying ARTIVedaTM/ArtiShieldTM across India, Africa, and Latin America. Windlas promotes more than 120 chronic and acute care branded products (allopathic, nutraceutical and Ayush formulations) through its “affordable generics platform” spanning over 950 wholesalers across India. Windlas branded medicines and wellness products are sold in several markets across the globe like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar etc.

Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer and GM of AI division of Mateon, commented, “I am pleased that ARTI-19 is progressing well and yielding early data supportive of a therapeutic potential of ARTIVedaTM against COVID-19. A cost-effective treatment that is also prophylactic is needed to achieve complete control of the pandemic as essential backstop to manage illness resulting from imperfections in vaccine effectiveness and uptake.”

Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Mateon commented, “The early data of ARTI-19 is supportive of our concept that COVID-19 is caused by a TGF-β surge which leads to multitude of symptoms including respiratory failure, lung fibrosis, and long-term damages observed among long-haulers. ARTIVedaTM and OT-101 are inhibitors of TGF-β and are being evaluated across multiple clinical trials against COVID-19.”