 

Allergy Publishes Results from BioCryst’s APeX-J Trial of Oral, Once-Daily Berotralstat for the Prevention of HAE Attacks

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced the journal Allergy has published data from the APeX-J trial, a randomized, placebo-controlled trial conducted in Japan evaluating oral, once-daily berotralstat for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

The APeX-J trial met its primary endpoint of a reduction in the rate of HAE attacks for berotralstat 150 mg compared to placebo during the 24-week period (p=0.003). Berotralstat was safe and generally well-tolerated in the trial.

These results are consistent with the global phase 3 APeX-2 trial, where berotralstat 150 mg also reduced the rate of HAE attacks compared to placebo (p<0.001) and was safe and generally well-tolerated.

“APeX-J is the first placebo-controlled trial of an HAE medicine conducted in Japan and the berotralstat data are very exciting for patients, who currently have no approved prophylactic treatment options. Based on the safety and efficacy profile, I believe berotralstat, if approved, would be an important advancement in HAE management for Japanese patients,” said Dr. Isao Ohsawa, president of Saiyu Soka hospital and principal investigator of the APeX-J trial. 

Dr. Ohsawa and the study authors note that HAE is estimated to affect 2,500 patients in Japan and the recognition of HAE by physicians is low. Although two on-demand treatments are approved, no therapies are currently approved for long-term prophylaxis in Japan.

“Berotralstat would be the first approved prophylactic therapy for HAE patients in Japan and we believe there is a significant opportunity for berotralstat to accelerate the diagnosis of HAE patients and dramatically improve the quality of life for patients,” said Jon Stonehouse, president and chief executive officer of BioCryst.

A new drug application (JNDA) is under review in Japan for approval of oral, once-daily berotralstat for the prophylactic treatment of HAE. Berotralstat is being reviewed under Sakigake designation and the company expects a decision on approval in December 2020.

Torii Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd. is BioCryst’s commercial partner in Japan for berotralstat.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including ORLADEYO (berotralstat), an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

