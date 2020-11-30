Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Completes Target Enrollment in the INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study of QINLOCK (Ripretinib) in Patients with Second-Line Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) today announced the completion of its target enrollment in the INTRIGUE Phase 3 clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of QINLOCK in patients with second-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK, the Company’s switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is currently approved in the U.S., Canada, and Australia for patients with fourth-line GIST.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of target enrollment for our Phase 3 INTRIGUE study in patients with second-line GIST,” said Matthew L. Sherman, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. “This marks an important step forward to potentially bringing QINLOCK to an early-stage GIST population and establishing QINLOCK as the best-in-class treatment for this disease. We look forward to announcing top-line results for this study in the second half of 2021. I am grateful to the patients and their families, investigators, and our employees who have helped us reach this milestone.”