Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Completes Target Enrollment in the INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study of QINLOCK (Ripretinib) in Patients with Second-Line Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) today announced the completion of its target enrollment in the INTRIGUE Phase 3 clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of QINLOCK in patients with second-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK, the Company’s switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is currently approved in the U.S., Canada, and Australia for patients with fourth-line GIST.
“We are pleased to announce the completion of target enrollment for our Phase 3 INTRIGUE study in patients with second-line GIST,” said Matthew L. Sherman, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. “This marks an important step forward to potentially bringing QINLOCK to an early-stage GIST population and establishing QINLOCK as the best-in-class treatment for this disease. We look forward to announcing top-line results for this study in the second half of 2021. I am grateful to the patients and their families, investigators, and our employees who have helped us reach this milestone.”
The INTRIGUE Phase 3 clinical study is a randomized, global, multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of QINLOCK compared to sunitinib in patients with GIST previously treated with imatinib. This study was designed to support regulatory approvals in second-line GIST patients in the United States, Europe, and other major markets. Approximately 426 patients were randomized 1:1 to either QINLOCK 150 mg once daily or sunitinib 50 mg once daily for four weeks followed by two weeks without sunitinib. The primary efficacy endpoint is median progression-free survival (mPFS) as determined by independent radiologic review using modified Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST). Secondary endpoints as determined by independent radiologic review using modified RECIST include Objective Response Rate (ORR) and Overall Survival (OS). The study is being conducted at 122 investigational sites in 22 countries.
About QINLOCK (ripretinib)
QINLOCK is a switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor that was engineered to broadly inhibit KIT and PDGFRA mutated kinases by using a dual mechanism of action that regulates the kinase switch pocket and activation loop. QINLOCK inhibits primary and secondary KIT mutations in exons 9, 11, 13, 14, 17, and 18 involved in GIST, as well as the primary exon 17 D816V mutation. QINLOCK also inhibits primary PDGFRA mutations in exons 12, 14, and 18, including the exon 18 D842V mutation, involved in a subset of GIST.
