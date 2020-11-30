 

Oak Street Health Announces Participation at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Piper Sandler Virtual 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference to be held December 1-3, 2020.

A webcast replay of the Company’s fireside chat is available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. The replay will remain available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.oakstreethealth.com.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Source: Oak Street Health

