 

Piper Sandler Expands Public Finance Investment Banking with the Addition of Special District Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020   

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of a special district group to its public finance investment banking business.

Sam Sharp and Zach Bishop will join the firm as managing directors for the special district group, bringing deep industry experience with a 20-year history of raising over $12B for infrastructure funding by special districts and tax increment authorities. Sharp will lead as head of the special district group. Sharp and Bishop built a market-leading presence in the Colorado metro district space, introduced a new market for special districts in Utah, and brought innovation to tax-increment financing in Kansas and Missouri.

Cory Johnson, Mike Ryan, Mike Sullivan and Shelby Turner will also be joining the special district group from D.A. Davidson & Co. as vice presidents. The team will be based in the firm’s Denver office and will report to Sharp.

“Piper Sandler’s commitment to our product, national platform, large institutional distribution capability and aligned vision made the firm a great fit for our team,” said Sam Sharp, head of special district group at Piper Sandler. “We are looking forward to partnering with the broader group at the firm and continuing to grow the business.”

“We are excited to welcome Sam, Zach and their colleagues to the firm,” said Frank Fairman, head of public finance at Piper Sandler. “With these additions, we have a market-leading team of 12 dedicated professionals in the special district area that is committed to our current markets and to expanding our special district footprint to better serve our clients in the years ahead.”

Sharp brings over 21 years of public finance investment banking experience. Prior to joining the firm, Sharp was a managing director and leader of the special district group at D.A. Davidson & Co. Sharp earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and politics from Occidental College and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Bishop was a managing director in the special district group at D.A. Davidson Companies. Earlier in his career, he was a finance manager at General Electric. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Goshen College and a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University – Weatherhead School of Management.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

2020. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

