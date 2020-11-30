PureTech to Host Virtual R&D Day for Investors on December 11, 2020

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, will host its first R&D Day on Friday, December 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The virtual program will showcase PureTech’s scientific leadership in lymphatics and related immune pathways and share insights across its Wholly Owned Pipeline, which includes LYT-100, a clinical-stage anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory product candidate being advanced for the potential treatment of interstitial lung diseases and lymphedema, and LYT-200, a product candidate targeting foundational immunomodulatory mechanisms for the potential treatment of solid tumors.

