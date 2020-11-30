PureTech to Host Virtual R&D Day for Investors on December 11, 2020
PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, will host its first R&D Day on Friday, December 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The virtual program will showcase PureTech’s scientific leadership in lymphatics and related immune pathways and share insights across its Wholly Owned Pipeline, which includes LYT-100, a clinical-stage anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory product candidate being advanced for the potential treatment of interstitial lung diseases and lymphedema, and LYT-200, a product candidate targeting foundational immunomodulatory mechanisms for the potential treatment of solid tumors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005328/en/
PureTech will host a virtual R&D Day on Friday, December 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m., EST. The program will showcase PureTech’s scientific leadership in lymphatics and related immune pathways and share insights across its Wholly Owned Pipeline. Experts will lead discussions on therapeutic opportunities in the lymphatic system, fibrosis and immuno-oncology and PureTech management will share research and clinical strategies with the potential to deliver highly differentiated medicines. (Graphic: Business Wire)
In addition to presentations by PureTech’s senior team, the R&D Day will feature talks from renowned scientists and physicians, including:
- Toby Maher, M.D., professor of clinical medicine and director of interstitial lung disease at Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California
- Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., DPhil, clinician and researcher at Columbia University and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Emperor of all Maladies and The Gene
- Stanley Rockson, M.D., Allan and Tina Neill professor of lymphatic research and medicine at Stanford University; chief of consultative cardiology and director of the Stanford Center for Lymphatic and Venous Disorders
- Zev Wainberg, M.D., co-director of the UCLA GI Oncology Program and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA
“PureTech’s inaugural R&D Day is an opportunity to bring together field-leading experts within our expansive global network to discuss the unique therapeutic opportunities within lymphatics and related immunology,” said Daphne Zohar, chief executive officer of PureTech Health. “We have made great progress across our Wholly Owned Pipeline, which now includes four product candidates and three discovery platforms, and we look forward to detailing our differentiated approach towards addressing major diseases.”
0 Kommentare