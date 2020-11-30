 

WiSA’s First Branded Product, SoundSend, Now Available for WiSA Partners, Distributors and Retailers

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), announced today that SoundSend, the Association’s first branded product, is now available at $179 US MSRP. Consumer Electronic brands can now offer audio enthusiasts smart surround sound 5.1 systems hard bundled with SoundSend or co-promote with premium audio speakers or TVs. Due to the expected high demand in its debut, WiSA partners are receiving the first product shipments before it is available in early December for individuals to purchase through Amazon, Newegg and other retailers. Consumers can expect Platin Audio to be the first WiSA member to deliver an all-in-one wireless audio system that includes SoundSend through its Tuned by THX Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System.

“SoundSend opens a broad new market for speaker manufacturers to offer smart surround sound solutions with its low cost and simple setup,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “Eliminating the need for A/V consoles, this small, impactful home cinema transmitter now enables the creation of immersive home theater experiences through a simple connection for all Smart TVs, a massive market for SoundSend. In addition, WiSA, with over 60 brand members, now has a significant and growing number of WiSA Certified home cinema speaker solutions. Premium audio brands like Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Bouchard, Harman and System Audio will be able to soft bundle with SoundSend at retail to offer consumers a high fidelity audio experience with a simple two-step connection.”

The SoundSend HDMI audio transmitter is designed to make true wireless multichannel audio accessible in minutes, without the need of WiFi, to any smart TV with ARC/eARC connections and transmits high-resolution audio automatically to WiSA Certified audio speakers for an immersive cinema experience at home. Transmitting high-quality 24-bit/96kHz audio for up to eight channels, SoundSend is the Association’s first product and offers advanced tuning features including My Zone to create the perfect sweet spot, and decoding capabilities for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos.

