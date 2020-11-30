 

Applied DNA, EvviVax, and GVS Receive Regulatory Approval to Conduct Veterinary Clinical Trial for Linear COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, EvviVax, S.R.L. (“EvviVax”), a spin-off of Takis Biotech with expertise in engineered veterinary cancer immunotherapy and targeted vaccines, and Veterinary Oncology Services at Guardian Veterinary Specialists (GVS), a multi-specialty veterinary hospital, announced the receipt of approvals from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on an advanced clinical strategy to conduct a previously reported, New York State-based, veterinary trial of a lead LinearDNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The vaccine candidate is jointly developed by Applied DNA and EvviVax.

Applied DNA, EvviVax, and GVS also announced a redesign of the veterinary trial to allow for an acceleration of the lead candidate’s development path with the end goal of applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) conditional license to enable commercial veterinary sales for domestic felines.

The goal of the trial remains to evaluate the vaccine candidate as a strategy for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in feline companions of humans that would mitigate the animals as a potential reservoir for infections in humans. Domestic felines are a known COVID-19 reservoir and can transmit the virus to other felines. No transmission back to humans has been documented, though the scientific possibility remains given the virus’s zoonotic origin. The trial will take place at GVS in Brewster, N.Y., and is expected to begin within the next 90 days.

The trial will now recruit a smaller number of healthy domestic feline companion animals that will receive two doses of the vaccine candidate and follow the enrolled cohort for up to six months. The trial’s primary endpoint is to demonstrate the safety and immunogenicity (detection of neutralizing antibodies and T-cell response) of the vaccine candidate in domestic felines. The vaccine candidate previously yielded strong antibody and T-cell responses even at very low doses in mice.

Trial Supervising Investigator and Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Dr. Joseph Impellizeri, of GVS, stated, “By studying the immune response after immunizing an important host that resides with human counterparts, we hope to understand better the potential clinical response against the virus using a specially designed vaccine and delivery system that may translate to both human and animal protection.”

Seite 1 von 4
Applied DNA Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied DNA, EvviVax, and GVS Receive Regulatory Approval to Conduct Veterinary Clinical Trial for Linear COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, EvviVax, S.R.L. (“EvviVax”), a spin-off of Takis Biotech with expertise in engineered veterinary cancer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
PT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Applied DNA to Present at the Imperial Capital 2020 Security Investor Conference on December 3
25.11.20
Applied DNA Significantly Expands Addressable Market for Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit via Successful Amendment to FDA EUA
12.11.20
Applied DNA Secures Blanket Purchase Order for 10,000 Linea COVID-19 Tests
10.11.20
Stony Brook University Hospital Launches COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Program Powered by Applied DNA’s Assay Kit and Services
02.11.20
Applied DNA Announces Linear DNA Orders from New Contract Research Customers for Use in RNA Vaccine and Adeno-Associated Virus Applications

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.05.20
7
Keiner mit an Bord