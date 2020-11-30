Applied DNA, EvviVax, and GVS Receive Regulatory Approval to Conduct Veterinary Clinical Trial for Linear COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Applied DNA, EvviVax, and GVS also announced a redesign of the veterinary trial to allow for an acceleration of the lead candidate’s development path with the end goal of applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) conditional license to enable commercial veterinary sales for domestic felines.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, EvviVax, S.R.L. (“EvviVax”), a spin-off of Takis Biotech with expertise in engineered veterinary cancer immunotherapy and targeted vaccines, and Veterinary Oncology Services at Guardian Veterinary Specialists (GVS), a multi-specialty veterinary hospital, announced the receipt of approvals from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on an advanced clinical strategy to conduct a previously reported , New York State-based, veterinary trial of a lead LinearDNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The vaccine candidate is jointly developed by Applied DNA and EvviVax.

The goal of the trial remains to evaluate the vaccine candidate as a strategy for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in feline companions of humans that would mitigate the animals as a potential reservoir for infections in humans. Domestic felines are a known COVID-19 reservoir and can transmit the virus to other felines. No transmission back to humans has been documented, though the scientific possibility remains given the virus’s zoonotic origin. The trial will take place at GVS in Brewster, N.Y., and is expected to begin within the next 90 days.

The trial will now recruit a smaller number of healthy domestic feline companion animals that will receive two doses of the vaccine candidate and follow the enrolled cohort for up to six months. The trial’s primary endpoint is to demonstrate the safety and immunogenicity (detection of neutralizing antibodies and T-cell response) of the vaccine candidate in domestic felines. The vaccine candidate previously yielded strong antibody and T-cell responses even at very low doses in mice.

Trial Supervising Investigator and Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Dr. Joseph Impellizeri, of GVS, stated, “By studying the immune response after immunizing an important host that resides with human counterparts, we hope to understand better the potential clinical response against the virus using a specially designed vaccine and delivery system that may translate to both human and animal protection.”