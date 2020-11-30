Liquidia Corporation Appoints Michael Kaseta Chief Financial Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) today announced Michael Kaseta has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. He succeeds Steve Bariahtaris who has served as Liquidia’s interim CFO since August 2020. Mr. Bariahtaris has agreed to provide assistance to the Company for a short period of time to support a smooth transition.



“After an extensive search and thorough review of many outstanding candidates, it is with great pleasure that, today, we welcome Mike Kaseta to the Liquidia team,” said Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer at Liquidia. “I am confident that Mike’s financial expertise, business acumen, relevant therapeutic knowledge, as well as his extensive leadership across companies at varying stages in their lifecycle, make him a well-suited leader to support the execution of our plan and position us for growth as a fully integrated company that now includes RareGen and LIQ861 on the horizon, if approved.”