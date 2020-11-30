 

Liquidia Corporation Appoints Michael Kaseta Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 13:15  |  46   |   |   

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) today announced Michael Kaseta has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. He succeeds Steve Bariahtaris who has served as Liquidia’s interim CFO since August 2020. Mr. Bariahtaris has agreed to provide assistance to the Company for a short period of time to support a smooth transition.

“After an extensive search and thorough review of many outstanding candidates, it is with great pleasure that, today, we welcome Mike Kaseta to the Liquidia team,” said Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer at Liquidia. “I am confident that Mike’s financial expertise, business acumen, relevant therapeutic knowledge, as well as his extensive leadership across companies at varying stages in their lifecycle, make him a well-suited leader to support the execution of our plan and position us for growth as a fully integrated company that now includes RareGen and LIQ861 on the horizon, if approved.”

Mr. Fowler added, “In the four months since being appointed interim CFO, Steve’s contributions to our business were both significant and exceptional, leaving us with a stronger balance sheet and a high-performing finance function. We are very grateful for his unwavering commitment to our business during this time, as well as his close involvement in selecting and onboarding Mike as his successor.”

Mr. Kaseta joins Liquidia with an extensive background in corporate finance, business strategy and the commercialization of biopharma products. Prior to Liquidia, Mr. Kaseta served as the Chief Financial Officer at Aerami Therapeutics, a private biotech company focused on the development of improved therapies for the treatment of severe respiratory diseases, including pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Previously, Mr. Kaseta served as the Chief Financial Officer at Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ARLZ) and spent eleven years at Sanofi in a variety of financial roles, culminating in the Chief Financial Officer at Sanofi SA for North America Global Services and the North America Pharmaceutical Region. In this role he managed a $10 billion business covering several product launches and over one hundred products across eight therapeutic areas.

Seite 1 von 3
Liquidia Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liquidia Corporation Appoints Michael Kaseta Chief Financial Officer RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) today announced Michael Kaseta has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. He succeeds Steve Bariahtaris who has served …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Nexans Press Release
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
Xuan Quynh LLC Joins PHILUX Global Funds to Participate in Luxembourg-based Infrastructure Fund for ...
Update on the intended offer by Sanofi for Kiadis
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Liquidia Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for LIQ861 (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
18.11.20
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
16.11.20
Liquidia Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders
12.11.20
Liquidia to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
09.11.20
Liquidia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
02.11.20
Liquidia Reschedules Special Meeting of Stockholders and Reaffirms Recommendation to Approve Proposed Acquisition of RareGen, LLC

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
56
LIQUIDIA Technologies Inc - Humantherapeutika leicht gemacht