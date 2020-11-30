 

OMNIQ Receives $6.6 Million in New Orders from a Leading U.S. Supermarket Chain for “Touchless” Real-time Data Collection and Analysis Solutions

  • Strong multiple-reorder history from Fortune 500 customers validates OMNIQ’s solid position as supplier of critical, sophisticated equipment to some of the largest and most successful corporations in the U.S.
  • Strong Q4 new orders come on the heels of robust Q3 reported revenues of $15.8 million, which was up 21% year over year

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that it has received purchase orders with a total value of approximately $6.6 million from one of the largest U.S. supermarket chains for the supply of mobile data collection, computing and communications equipment as part of its technology enhancement programs.

OMNIQ’s suite of supply chain mobility solutions, which includes rugged handheld mobile computers, barcode readers and printers with fast and dependable wireless connection, enable quick and accurate data collection, tracking, processing and analysis for critical business functions, such as shipping and receiving and inventory and warehouse management. These Android-based industrial-designed handheld devices, which provide a more “contactless” approach to retail and logistics operations, will be integrated with the customer’s corporate logistics system.

“We are experiencing positive momentum towards the end of fiscal year 2020 in spite of the challenging COVID-19 situation and we are looking forward to a successful 2021,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “Recently, we announced third quarter revenues of $15.8 million, representing more than 20% growth both year over year and sequentially, and demonstrating our strong and loyal customer base combined with the quality of our solutions. Recent orders from multiple industries and organizations prove the diversified demand for our sophisticated AI and supply chain solutions for critical purposes in the U.S. and abroad. This is especially relevant today as our touchless solutions are receiving broadened traction across many industries, including healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, homeland security and parking management, as organizations emphasize productivity, health and safety.”

