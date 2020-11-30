 

Midpoint Launches UK Virtual IBANs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 13:07  |  38   |   |   

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MPT) (“Midpoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has launched Virtual International Bank Account Numbers (“Virtual IBANs”). Clients can now open business Virtual IBAN accounts as well as personal Virtual IBAN accounts online with Midpoint in 15 minutes.

The Company plans to enable the Virtual IBANs for all its existing clients for free, and at writing, Midpoint currently serves more than 3,000 clients from over 50 countries.

“The main advantage is that businesses as well as individuals can have a number of Virtual IBANs and have the payments that are made to them rerouted to the same master account. This mimics the effect of having multiple bank accounts, without the banking fee expenses and the hassle to maintain them,” said Hertz Zhang, Operations Director.

Virtual IBANs can be generated quickly and in bulk. “Law firms can offer unique escrow ‘named accounts’ (that are distinct Virtual IBANs) for each of their clients. This would reduce costs and streamline the closing mechanics of private placements or other escrow transactions. Landlords can offer each of their tenants a distinct Virtual IBAN for their rent payment wire instructions, education establishments can offer each student a named account for tuition fees, and businesses such as suppliers can offer unique Virtual IBAN accounts to each of their customers,” said David Wong, CEO of Midpoint. “It is similar to having all the benefits of segregated accounts with the same flexibility of a pooled or omnibus account—best of both worlds,” he added.

“With end-to-end transparency and segregation of funds, Virtual IBANs help businesses to comply with AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) rules,” Zhang added.

Virtual IBANs cut through the bureaucracy involved with setting up an account at a traditional banking establishment. As many businesses making foreign payments know, setting up any payment account can be a convoluted and lengthy process. That is not the case with a virtual IBAN from an online platform. For instance, with a Virtual IBAN, there is no requirement for a person to reside in or a business to be registered in the same country as the Virtual IBAN accounts.

The Company is currently working towards offering USD local accounts and Euro virtual accounts.

About Midpoint

Headquartered in London, UK, Midpoint is an FCA authorized payments institutions specializing in cross-border payments and foreign exchange. SMEs, overseas professionals, property owners, foreign students, individuals, and anyone involved in international payments use Midpoint for transparent, multi-party, multi-currency services. Midpoint currently handles transactions in 24 currencies with the ability to collect and transfer across over 200 countries. This highly secure platform provides customers with the most cost-effective FX at the midpoint of the interbank buy/sell rate, therefore removing the spread as well as hidden costs and fees.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Midpoint Launches UK Virtual IBANs LONDON, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MPT) (“Midpoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has launched Virtual International Bank Account Numbers (“Virtual IBANs”). Clients can now open business Virtual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Nexans Press Release
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
Xuan Quynh LLC Joins PHILUX Global Funds to Participate in Luxembourg-based Infrastructure Fund for ...
Update on the intended offer by Sanofi for Kiadis
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...