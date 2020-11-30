 

uniQure Announces Multiple Presentations and Investor Webcast on Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Program at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 13:05  |  27   |   |   

~ Strong Presence at ASH Featuring Five Presentations, Including Late-Breaking
Oral Presentation on HOPE-B Pivotal Trial ~

~ uniQure to Host Investor Webcast Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that Steven Pipe, M.D., professor of pediatrics and pathology and pediatric medical director of the hemophilia and coagulation disorders program at the University of Michigan, will present clinical data from the HOPE-B pivotal trial of etranacogene dezaparvovec in hemophilia B at the virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

  • Dr. Pipe, principal investigator of the HOPE-B pivotal trial, will participate in the ASH press briefing scheduled for Monday, December 7 from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. E.T.
  • Dr. Pipe will present a late-breaking oral presentation on the HOPE-B data on Tuesday, December 8 at 11:45 a.m. E.T.

uniQure management along with Dr. Pipe will host an investor webcast on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast with presentation slides, please visit the Investor Relations section of uniQure’s website at www.uniQure.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days. The event also may be accessed by dialing (877) 870 – 9135 for domestic callers and +44 020 719 283 38 for international callers. The passcode is 3164585. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the “uniQure Conference Call.”

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation
   
Title: First Data from the Phase 3 HOPE-B Gene Therapy Trial: Efficacy and Safety of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AAV5-Padua hFIX variant; AMT-061) in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B Treated Irrespective of Pre-Existing Anti-Capsid Neutralizing Antibodies
Presenter: Steven Pipe, M.D.
Session Name: Late-Breaking Abstracts, LBA-6
Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Presentation Time: 11:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. PT)
   
Oral Presentation  
   
Title: Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AAV5-Padua hFIX variant), an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B: Two Year Data from a Phase 2b Trial
Presenter: Annette von Drygalski, M.D., PharmD
Session Name: 801. Gene Editing, Therapy and Transfer I
Date: Monday, December 7, 2020
Presentation Time: 2:45 p.m. ET (11:45 a.m. PT)
   
Poster Presentations  
   
Title: AMT-060 Gene Therapy in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B Confirm Stable FIX Expression and Durable Reductions in Bleeding and Factor IX Consumption for up to 5 Years
Session Name: 801. Gene Editing, Therapy and Transfer: Poster III
Date: Monday, December 7, 2020
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET (7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PT)
   
Title: A Single Administration of AAV5-hFIX in Newborn, Juvenile and Adult Mice Leads to Stable hFIX Expression up to 18 Months after Dosing 
Session Name: 801. Gene Editing, Therapy and Transfer: Poster II
Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET (7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PT)
   
Title: Examining the Hemophilia Disability Paradox
Session Name: 904. Outcomes Research—Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster II
Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET (7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PT)

The conference abstracts are available and can be accessed through this link: ASH abstracts.

