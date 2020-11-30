Kaloyan Radosslavov is appointed the new manager of Arco Vara Bulgaria

The Management Board of Arco Vara AS dismissed Ivaylo Mishev from the position of manager Arco Vara Group’s Bulgarian entities (Arco Vara Bulgaria EOOD, Iztok Parkside EOOD, Arco Invest EOOD, Arco Lozen EOOD, Arco Manastirski EOOD) and elected as new manager Kaloyan Radosslavov. The Management Agreement with the new manager has been concluded for 3 years.

Kaloyan Radosslavov joined the team of Arco Vara in 2018 and in a short period of time successfully turned around the Madrid project into a profitable enterprise for the group. The main responsibilities before the new manager will be to complete all ongoing projects in Bulgaria, initiate new developments, diversify the real estate portfolio and increase the overall profitability of the Bulgarian arm of the group.