SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo being held December 1-3, 2020. Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ, will provide an overview of the Company’s strategy, products, target markets, and recent financial performance, including its 21% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2020.

Company’s touchless solutions for the Smart City and supply chain markets are receiving broadened traction across many industries, including healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, and parking management, as organizations focus on productivity, health and safety

Event: MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo

Presentation Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Presentation Time: 10:35 AM ET

To listen to the live webcast, investors will need to register for the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo first at the following link: https://online.moneyshow.com/2020/december/accredited-virtual-expo/reg ...

Once registered, investors can access the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo platform on December 3rd: https://online.moneyshow.com/2020/december/accredited-virtual-expo/pla ...

About MoneyShow

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.