 

Canacol Energy Ltd. Executes New Ship or Pay Gas Transportation Agreements

30.11.2020, 13:20  |  52   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that the Corporation and Promigas S.A. E.S.P. have executed a series of new ship or pay agreements to transport gas from Canacol's fields located in the departments of Cordoba and Sucre to Cartagena and Barranquilla using existing gas transportation networks.

The new agreements enter into effect on December 1, 2020 and will average approximately 100 million standard cubic feet per day over a 10-year period.  Despite the lengthy delays caused by Promigas to fulfill its contractual obligations related to the expansion of their Jobo to Cartagena and Barranquilla pipeline networks, Canacol has agreed to enter into these new and revised ship or pay agreements to guarantee the energy security of Colombia. Canacol's primary mission is to guarantee the supply of natural gas to consumers, and given the tight supply demand fundamentals of the market it is important that pipeline projects are delivered on time.

The new agreements replace the previous agreements that were a subject of dispute between the parties.

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CNE, the OTCQX in the United States of America under the symbol CNNEF and the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia under the symbol CNEC.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law.  Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “target”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation’s properties and intended work programs and associated timelines.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements.  They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.  Information and guidance provided herein supersedes and replaces any forward looking information provided in prior disclosures.  Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.  These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration for and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, fluctuating energy prices, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs or delays and other uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry.  Other risk factors could include risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation. 

CONTACT: For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
South America: +571.621.1747 IR-SA@canacolenergy.com
Global: +1.403.561.1648 IR-GLOBAL@canacolenergy.com   
http://www.canacolenergy.com

