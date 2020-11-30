People Corporation Deepens its Canadian Presence with the Acquisition of Three Benefits Firms in Each of Quebec, B.C. and Alberta

Alliance Pour La Santé Etudiante Au Quebec Inc. significantly expands People Corporation’s position in the post-secondary student benefits consulting and administration market.



WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PEO) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alliance Pour La Santé Etudiante Au Quebec Inc. (“ASEQ”), and has also recently closed the acquisitions of Watermark Benefit Consulting Inc. (“Watermark”) and ENCOMPASS Benefits & HR Solutions Inc. (“ENCOMPASS”).

Acquisition of Alliance Pour La Santé Etudiante Au Quebec Inc.

The Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ASEQ, a privately-owned benefits consulting and administration firm focused on post-secondary students (the “Transaction”). Established in 1996, ASEQ currently serves approximately 650,000 students through approximately 100 student associations and post-secondary institutions in six Canadian provinces. The addition of ASEQ to the People Corporation group of companies establishes the Company as a market leader in the segment, expanding its current capabilities and enhancing the Company’s ability to deliver market leading benefit solutions to post-secondary students. ASEQ’s founder and management team will continue to run the operations as part of People Corporation, and ASEQ’s highly talented team of approximately 150 consultants and staff will continue to provide innovative solutions to students.

Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman and CEO of People Corporation, commented, “We are very excited to announce the acquisition of ASEQ, which is a leader in the highly attractive student benefits sector. ASEQ is a perfect complement to our existing Gallivan and ACL student-focused operations, establishing People Corporation as a top national provider of student benefits solutions. By adding ASEQ to our platform, we have also broadened our suite of proprietary products and services, enhanced our national scale and capabilities, and meaningfully grown our market position in Quebec. We are thrilled to welcome the highly talented ASEQ team into the People Corporation family.”