 

DGAP-News Subscription period of the 7.5% Henri Broen Holding B.V. bond 2020/2025 ends on 16 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.11.2020, 13:31  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Henri Broen Holding B.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Subscription period of the 7.5% Henri Broen Holding B.V. bond 2020/2025 ends on 16 December 2020

30.11.2020 / 13:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Dutch finance and management holding company Henri Broen Holding B.V. is extending the subscription phase of its 7.5% bond 2020/25. Professional investors and eligible counterparties pursuant to Section 67 of the German Securities Trading Act may now subscribe to the bond until 16 December in a private placement. The start of trading in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is 18 December.

"We are meeting with a lot of positive feedback, but decision-making processes still take a long time - this is certainly also due to the current market situation. We want to give investors the necessary time and have therefore decided once again to extend the subscription period," says Carsten Mainitz, CFO of the company.

Interested professional investors and suitable counterparties can find comprehensive information about the bond issue and the Koningsbosch project at www.hbroen.nl.

Contact for investors and press: 
Carsten Mainitz
CFO
mainitz@hbroen.nl
M: +49(0)179 145 39 75

Henri Broen Holding B.V.
Nimweger Street 21 
47533 Kleve
www.hbroen.nl
 

30.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1151535  30.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151535&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Subscription period of the 7.5% Henri Broen Holding B.V. bond 2020/2025 ends on 16 December 2020 DGAP-News: Henri Broen Holding B.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt Subscription period of the 7.5% Henri Broen Holding B.V. bond 2020/2025 ends on 16 December 2020 30.11.2020 / 13:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER befindet sich in fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG ist in weit fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden Gesprächen über ein ...
DGAP-News: RevoluGen Ltd: Fire Monkey v8 HMW DNA extraction delivers 30Gb+ yield from sequencing on the ONT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor selected by AST & Science as the Preferred Supplier for ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäftsmodell stützt anhaltendes Wachstum
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 29/11/2020, 18:50 CET/CEST - Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to final discussions on a takeover offer by GlobalWafers Co., ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy erhält Auftrag über EFOY Pro Brennstoffzellen-Systeme von einem chinesischen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
BIT Capital legt mit 'BIT Global Leaders' einen Fonds der Zukunftsbranchen auf / Großer ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...