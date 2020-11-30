DGAP-News: Henri Broen Holding B.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Subscription period of the 7.5% Henri Broen Holding B.V. bond 2020/2025 ends on 16 December 2020



30.11.2020 / 13:31

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Dutch finance and management holding company Henri Broen Holding B.V. is extending the subscription phase of its 7.5% bond 2020/25. Professional investors and eligible counterparties pursuant to Section 67 of the German Securities Trading Act may now subscribe to the bond until 16 December in a private placement. The start of trading in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is 18 December.



"We are meeting with a lot of positive feedback, but decision-making processes still take a long time - this is certainly also due to the current market situation. We want to give investors the necessary time and have therefore decided once again to extend the subscription period," says Carsten Mainitz, CFO of the company.



Interested professional investors and suitable counterparties can find comprehensive information about the bond issue and the Koningsbosch project at www.hbroen.nl.



Contact for investors and press:

Carsten Mainitz

CFO

mainitz@hbroen.nl

M: +49(0)179 145 39 75



Henri Broen Holding B.V.

Nimweger Street 21

47533 Kleve

www.hbroen.nl



30.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

