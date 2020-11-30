Veritone aiWARE Now Supports NVIDIA CUDA for GPU-based AI and Machine Learning

Veritone, Inc. , (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE , today announced it now supports the NVIDIA CUDA platform , enabling organizations across the public and private sectors to run intensive AI and machine learning (ML) tasks on NVIDIA GPUs, whether on-premises or in the Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) clouds.

A new innovation from Veritone aiWARE and NVIDIA CUDA enables organizations to significantly accelerate actionable insight from video, audio and text-based data sources. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This Veritone innovation unlocks new performance levels for organizations using aiWARE, Veritone’s proprietary OS for AI, as they can now process massive amounts of video, audio and text dramatically faster and more accurately by using the parallel-processing computational power of the newest generation of NVIDIA GPUs.

The NVIDIA CUDA parallel computing platform and programming model enables dramatic increases in computing performance by harnessing the power of NVIDIA GPUs, which can process substantially more concurrent tasks than a central processing unit (CPU).

By taking advantage of the latest CUDA-compatible version of aiWARE running in the Azure and AWS clouds, organizations can leverage GPU auto-scaling to handle more demanding workloads than ever before, seamlessly scaling GPUs in the cloud, whenever faster results are needed.

“The marriage of aiWARE and NVIDIA CUDA helps organizations realize artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions that can process vast amounts of data at unparalleled speeds,” said Veritone Founder and CEO Chad Steelberg. “We built aiWARE to uncover insights from video, audio and text data, at scale, in near real-time. Supporting the CUDA platform advances that mission.”

“NVIDIA AI technology enables dramatic increases in computing performance and provides the needed foundation for creating GPU-accelerated applications for a variety of business challenges,” said Keith Strier, Vice President of Worldwide AI Initiatives at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA CUDA offers Veritone aiWARE the power and ease of use required for today’s complex GPU-based AI and machine learning workloads across a broad range of industries.”