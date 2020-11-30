 

Veritone aiWARE Now Supports NVIDIA CUDA for GPU-based AI and Machine Learning

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

Veritone, Inc., (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE, today announced it now supports the NVIDIA CUDA platform, enabling organizations across the public and private sectors to run intensive AI and machine learning (ML) tasks on NVIDIA GPUs, whether on-premises or in the Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) clouds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005027/en/

A new innovation from Veritone aiWARE and NVIDIA CUDA enables organizations to significantly accelerate actionable insight from video, audio and text-based data sources. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A new innovation from Veritone aiWARE and NVIDIA CUDA enables organizations to significantly accelerate actionable insight from video, audio and text-based data sources. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This Veritone innovation unlocks new performance levels for organizations using aiWARE, Veritone’s proprietary OS for AI, as they can now process massive amounts of video, audio and text dramatically faster and more accurately by using the parallel-processing computational power of the newest generation of NVIDIA GPUs.

The NVIDIA CUDA parallel computing platform and programming model enables dramatic increases in computing performance by harnessing the power of NVIDIA GPUs, which can process substantially more concurrent tasks than a central processing unit (CPU).

By taking advantage of the latest CUDA-compatible version of aiWARE running in the Azure and AWS clouds, organizations can leverage GPU auto-scaling to handle more demanding workloads than ever before, seamlessly scaling GPUs in the cloud, whenever faster results are needed.

“The marriage of aiWARE and NVIDIA CUDA helps organizations realize artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions that can process vast amounts of data at unparalleled speeds,” said Veritone Founder and CEO Chad Steelberg. “We built aiWARE to uncover insights from video, audio and text data, at scale, in near real-time. Supporting the CUDA platform advances that mission.”

“NVIDIA AI technology enables dramatic increases in computing performance and provides the needed foundation for creating GPU-accelerated applications for a variety of business challenges,” said Keith Strier, Vice President of Worldwide AI Initiatives at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA CUDA offers Veritone aiWARE the power and ease of use required for today’s complex GPU-based AI and machine learning workloads across a broad range of industries.”

Seite 1 von 3
Veritone Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veritone aiWARE Now Supports NVIDIA CUDA for GPU-based AI and Machine Learning Veritone, Inc., (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE, today announced it now supports the NVIDIA CUDA platform, enabling organizations across the public and private sectors to run …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
PT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Veritone Extends Its Technology Lead In Renewable Energy Optimization With Three New Patents
12.11.20
Veritone Launches Premium Audio Licensing Library and Services
09.11.20
Veritone Beats Top- and Bottom-Line Guidance with Record Q3 2020 Financial Results