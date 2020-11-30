New Jersey Resources Provides Update on Strategic Plan to Deliver Predictable, Sustainable Growth and Value Creation

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) (the “company” or “NJR”) today will host a virtual 2020 Analyst Day to provide an update on the Company’s strategic plan and financial growth targets, including:

6-10% long-term annual growth in consolidated net financial earnings per share (NFEPS), a non-GAAP financial measure, beginning in fiscal 2022;

6-10% long-term annual dividend growth;

Approximately 20% growth in annual Cash Flows from Operations (CFFO) from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2024; and

Approximately 11% rate base Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2024 at New Jersey Natural Gas, the company’s regulated utility and largest business segment.

“With our talented and capable team, disciplined execution and strong position in the clean energy transition, we are poised to drive long-term value for our shareowners,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “As we move ahead, we will focus on growth at our regulated utility, NJNG, and Clean Energy Ventures, CEV. NJNG is as strong as it has ever been, with an approximately 11% rate base CAGR expected between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2024. CEV will continue to drive growth as we expand and invest beyond New Jersey, action supported by an approximate doubling of our rate of investment in solar initiatives in four years. At the same time, we are taking a number of strategic steps to deliver more predictable and stable net financial earnings across our other complementary businesses. We remain committed to growing our dividend and, following a reset of NFE in fiscal 2021, are projecting an increase in our long-term NFEPS growth rate.”