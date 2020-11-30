 

New Jersey Resources Provides Update on Strategic Plan to Deliver Predictable, Sustainable Growth and Value Creation

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) (the “company” or “NJR”) today will host a virtual 2020 Analyst Day to provide an update on the Company’s strategic plan and financial growth targets, including:

  • 6-10% long-term annual growth in consolidated net financial earnings per share (NFEPS), a non-GAAP financial measure, beginning in fiscal 2022;
  • 6-10% long-term annual dividend growth;
  • Approximately 20% growth in annual Cash Flows from Operations (CFFO) from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2024; and
  • Approximately 11% rate base Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2024 at New Jersey Natural Gas, the company’s regulated utility and largest business segment.

“With our talented and capable team, disciplined execution and strong position in the clean energy transition, we are poised to drive long-term value for our shareowners,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “As we move ahead, we will focus on growth at our regulated utility, NJNG, and Clean Energy Ventures, CEV. NJNG is as strong as it has ever been, with an approximately 11% rate base CAGR expected between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2024. CEV will continue to drive growth as we expand and invest beyond New Jersey, action supported by an approximate doubling of our rate of investment in solar initiatives in four years. At the same time, we are taking a number of strategic steps to deliver more predictable and stable net financial earnings across our other complementary businesses. We remain committed to growing our dividend and, following a reset of NFE in fiscal 2021, are projecting an increase in our long-term NFEPS growth rate.”

Complementary Businesses Across NJR Platform

  • NJNG: Driving an approximately 11% rate base CAGR through strategic infrastructure investments and accelerated infrastructure recovery. NFE contributions from NJNG are expected to be in the 60-70% range on an ongoing basis.
  • CEV: Investing $850 million over four years to take advantage of the robust solar market. CEV will benefit from NJR’s expertise in public policy and its commitment to further climate goals in New Jersey. To better position CEV for accelerated growth, NJR is pursuing regional market opportunities in the Northeastern U.S., one of the fastest growing solar markets in the country, due to public policy mandates and aggressive clean energy targets.
  • Storage and Transportation (formerly known as Midstream): Generating stable, fee-based revenue through a portfolio of low-risk infrastructure investments and from long-term capacity commitments with high-quality customers. Storage and Transportation serves constrained or growing end-use markets and offers organic growth opportunities through optimization and expansion. While NJR remains committed to PennEast, any financial contributions from the project are not included in the Company’s long-term NFEPS targets.
  • Energy Services: Focusing on higher fee-based revenue and benefiting from strong customer relationships and a deep understanding of wholesale energy markets rooted in its natural gas supply management expertise. In years of strong performance, Energy Services has contributed excess cash flows as growth capital for NJR, strengthening the balance sheet and lessening the need for debt and equity issuances. There will be minimal reliance on Energy Services to achieve the Company’s NFEPS targets.

Fiscal 2021 NFE Guidance

