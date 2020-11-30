Honey Badger Files Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Outlook

The Company also advises that, further to its press release dated October 1, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approved the Company’s proposed name change to “Honey Badger Silver Inc.” effective November 20, 2020 pursuant to the shareholder’s approval received at the Company’s annual general meeting on September 30, 2020 (“AGM”).

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which are available under the company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Mr. Baer, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Company’s name change and the recent management restructure reflect our new strategic direction and intent to create value for shareholders by acquiring accretive silver ounces in the Americas. We believe that the current economic environment is conducive to a robust silver price over the next few years.”

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020, Principal Highlights

The Company closed a non-brokered private placement offering of securities on August 21, 2020, for total gross proceeds of $500,000. The private placement consisted of an offering of units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share (a "Share") of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months. The financing was supported by third parties committed to the furthering the Company’s new strategic outlook. At Quarter-end, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $537,066.

At the AGM, the shareholders of the Company voted in favour of a resolution re-approving the Company’s stock option plan in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. As well, approval was obtained for the creation of a new “control person” within the meaning of applicable TSXV policies. Mr. Chad Williams is now deemed to be a “control person” on account of the Company’s private placement financing described above. At the Meeting, shareholders duly elected the proposed nominees to be directors of the Company; namely, Chad Williams, Chad Gilfillan and Eduardo Baer, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and spearhead the company's prosperity by collectively directing the company's affairs, while meeting the appropriate interests of its shareholders and relevant stakeholders under its proposed new outlook.