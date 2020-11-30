Otonomy Provides Update on OTIVIDEX and OTO-313 Programs Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.11.2020, 13:30 | 68 | 0 | 0 30.11.2020, 13:30 | FDA’s review confirms use of Negative Binomial m odel for analysis of primary endpoint in ongoing OTIVIDEX Phase 3 trial in Ménière’s disease ; results still expected in first quarter of 2021



Company finalizing design of Phase 2 trial for OTO-313 in tinnitus and expects to start study in the first quarter of 2021 SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today provided updates regarding the statistical analysis plan for the ongoing Phase 3 trial of OTIVIDEX in Ménière’s disease, and outlined plans for a Phase 2 trial of OTO-313 in tinnitus. OTIVIDEX : FDA ’s review of the OTIVIDEX statistical analysis plan confirms use of the Negative Binomial model for analysis of the primary endpoint in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical t rial in Ménière’s d isease . In July 2020, Otonomy submitted a revised statistical analysis plan for the ongoing trial to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that proposed use of the Negative Binomial model for primary analysis of the daily vertigo count data reported by patients. Otonomy believes that this statistical test provides the best fit of the OTIVIDEX clinical data based on the Phase 2b trial, the AVERTS-2 Phase 3 trial, and the integrated dataset from both trials. As previously reported, the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial has completed enrollment and results are expected in the first quarter of 2021. Assuming positive results, submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA is planned for the third quarter of 2021.





OTO-313: Phase 2 trial design to be based on the successful Phase 1/2 trial, and initiation is expected in the first quarter of 2021. In July 2020, Otonomy reported positive top-line results from a Phase 1/2 trial of OTO-313 in patients with unilateral tinnitus of at least moderate severity. This trial demonstrated a positive clinical response for a single intratympanic injection of OTO-313 using the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI) that was correlated with tinnitus loudness, tinnitus annoyance and patient global impression of change measures. Based on continued analysis of this data, input from key opinion leaders, and feedback from the FDA in a Type C meeting, Otonomy intends to evaluate the same dose for OTO-313 in a Phase 2 trial that will enroll an enriched unilateral tinnitus patient population. To enrich the study population, Otonomy intends to exclude patients with severe hearing loss and increase the minimum TFI score required for entry. The company will also expand the unilateral patient population eligible for enrollment by increasing the time from tinnitus onset, and will extend the observation period to assess durability of the treatment effect.







