 

GOLDSTRIKE samples 176 g/t (5.13 oz/ton) gold at McMurdo property, southern British Columbia, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (Goldstrike) is pleased to announce that a limited program of prospecting and geochemical surveying in 2020 has confirmed high-grade gold (Au) mineralization at its newly staked McMurdo property in southern British Columbia, Canada.

This includes in situ and float rock samples that assayed up to 175.9 g/t Au (5.13 oz/ton) from its newly expanded “Crown Point” zone. Significant assay results exceeding 10 g/t Au are presented in Table 1.

Table 1: Significant assay results from Crown Point and Decision Creek (>10 g/t Au)

Rock Sample ID Type Exposure Gold (g/t) Description
1880106 Grab Outcrop 47.4 20-30cm quartz vein with blebs of pyrite along margin of vein. Approx. 10% pyrite.
1880108 Grab Outcrop 175.9 2m-wide boudinaged quartz vein with massive pyrite seam along vein margin. Approx. 70% pyrite.
1880115 Grab Float 76 Quartz vein sample from tailings with patchy massive pyrite blebs. Approx. 60% pyrite.
1880132
 Grab Outcrop 49.7 1.5m-wide boudinaged quartz vein with blebby pyrite. Approx. 20% pyrite.
1880032 Grab Outcrop 13.3 >2m-wide quartz vein with patchy-massive arsenopyrite and pyrite.

The program, designed to confirm the gold potential of the property, was successful in both extending historical gold showings and discovering new high-grade gold in quartz veins. A total of 33 soil samples and 74 rock grab samples were collected during the program. The results highlight the potential for significant precious metal mineralization in the area.

The Crown Point zone comprises a 400m x 300m area that contains auriferous quartz veins hosted in a micaceous grit unit. This area has been exposed following roughly 700m of glacial retreat since the turn of the 20th century, which provided company geologists with the opportunity to significantly expand the known historic mineralized zone. The quartz veins range from a few centimetres to 3m in width and contain irregularly disseminated pyritic mineralization throughout. Grab samples from these veins assayed up to 175.9 g/t (5.13 oz/t) Au.

