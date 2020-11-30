Profound Medical Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), the only company to provide customizable, incision-free therapies which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”), thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue, announced today that Linda Maxwell, M.D., has resigned from its Board of Directors and Murielle Lortie, CPA, CA, has been appointed as Dr. Maxwell’s successor, effectively immediately.



Ms. Lortie has an accomplished history of financial leadership success within the global life science industry. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (“Liminal”), a Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Prior to joining Liminal, Ms. Lortie was Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and Advisor to the CEO, Global Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions at Pharmascience Inc. Previously, she has held senior positions in finance at Bristol Myers Squibb, including Vice-President of Finance for Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co. and Global Director of Finance supporting BMS Headquarters.

Ms. Lortie is a Chartered Professional Accountant and member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrées du Québec. She holds a Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from Concordia University and a Bachelor of Business Administration Bishop’s University. She has extensive corporate governance experience, previously serving on the Boards of Bellus Health Inc. and Pharmascience Barbados Ltd. & Pharmascience International Ltd. Ms. Lortie is currently a Board member of Finance Executives International (FEI) Canada.

"On behalf of the Board and staff of Profound, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Linda for her many contributions to the Company and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” commented said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO and Chairman. “I am also very pleased to welcome Murielle to our team. She is not only an experienced executive in the life science industry, but also has a breadth of relevant public company and Board experience that should be invaluable as Profound executes the next stages of its growth strategy.”