DraftKings Becomes an Official Partner of the Detroit Pistons

“As our first professional team activation in the state of Michigan, we are thrilled to join forces with the Detroit Pistons ahead of our pending market introduction,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “This deal deepens our relationship with a prominent local team to facilitate more immersive fan experiences, both for Michiganders familiar with regulated gaming products as well as newcomers to the space.”

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Detroit Pistons and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced a new deal, making the sports technology and entertainment company the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner, as well as an Official Sports Betting and iGaming Partner of the NBA team. In addition to access to Pistons trademarks and logos, the deal includes DraftKings-branded courtside LED signage and in-game basket pad branding. The agreement comes as DraftKings prepares to launch mobile sports betting and online gaming in the state of Michigan, pending licensure and the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Pistons fans will also have the opportunity to compete for a variety of experiential prizes, including a Pistons away game trip, a ‘Court of Dreams’ group event held at Little Caesars Arena, ‘Piston for the Day’ VIP experience. As part of the VIP package, individuals will have the opportunity sign an honorary Pistons contract to participate in a private, in-stadium shootaround, tour the official lockerroom facilities, and sit courtside at a Pistons regular season home game.

“We appreciate the partnership-minded and collaborative approach that DraftKings brings to the table,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer, Detroit Pistons. “We look forward to utilizing our platform to help DraftKings grow their presence and connectivity to Pistons fans and to the greater Metro Detroit communities.”

Fans can participate in the free-to-play Detroit Pistons popularity pool by downloading DraftKings’ Sportsbook, Casino, and Daily Fantasy products via iOS and Android here. Additionally, new DraftKings Sportsbook and Casino customers in Michigan can claim a free $200 bonus by registering here today.

About The Detroit Pistons

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization’s practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.