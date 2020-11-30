 

Former Google Fiber VP Jill Szuchmacher joins Ting Internet as Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Networks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 13:30  |  53   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ting Internet, a top-rated fiber-optic Internet Service Provider (ISP) and division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is proud to welcome Jill Szuchmacher and her proven Internet leadership to the team as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice-President Networks for Ting Internet.

Szuchmacher joins Ting Internet after executing in high-profile roles, most recently as Vice President of Operations at Google Fiber, where she led strategy, planning, training and analytics for build and field operations. As CSO and EVP Networks for Ting Internet, she will lead a world-class team to drive the Ting Internet business forward.

“This is a key leadership role for Ting Internet and for Tucows,” said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows. “The need for fast, reliable Internet access has never been more apparent. 2020 squeezed years of latent change into months. Rapid adoption is a trend we see continuing as people and businesses rely more and more on the Internet to connect. Jill Szuchmacher is precisely the leader we need to ramp and scale Ting Internet to meet these opportunities and navigate the multi-generational transition from coax and copper to fiber.”

In prior roles at Google, Szuchmacher served as Director of Business Development for a range of media-focused products, working with product and engineering teams to forge partnerships and relationships for new and emerging products. Szuchmacher is a graduate of Harvard Business School and brings a wealth of experience—from MTV to Scholastic, from startups to multinational corporations.

“I’ve followed the good work Ting Internet is doing to bring next generation Internet access to people and businesses in towns and cities all across the US. I’m excited to lead on strategy and deployment as we work together to achieve the next level of impact and scale for Ting Internet,” said Jill Szuchmacher, CSO and EVP Networks, Ting Internet. “I look forward to working with the great team at Ting and partnering with communities and local governments to drive toward the shared goal of better Internet access for all.”

Szuchmacher is based in New York where she will work with colleagues at Ting Internet’s offices in Toronto, across the U.S. and around the world.

Jill Szuchmacher, Elliot Noss and key members of the Tucows executive team are available for interview and comment.

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet in select US towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other Internet services. Ting Internet (https://ting.com/internet) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows’ mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS (https://opensrs.com), Enom (https://www.enom.com) and Ascio (https://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Press contact:
Monica Webb
647-898-9924
monica@ting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fb4eb99-8c10-4a2c ...


Seite 1 von 2
ThermoCeramix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Former Google Fiber VP Jill Szuchmacher joins Ting Internet as Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Networks TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ting Internet, a top-rated fiber-optic Internet Service Provider (ISP) and division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is proud to welcome Jill Szuchmacher and her proven Internet leadership to the team as …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Ting to bring Crazy Fast Fiber Internet to Culver City, CA
05.11.20
Tucows Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.03.20
7
Tucows - Domain-Registrar