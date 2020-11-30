 

New Jersey Resources Reports Fourth-quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

Today, New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020. Highlights included:

  • Consolidated net income of $193.9 million for fiscal 2020, compared with $169.5 million in fiscal 2019
  • Consolidated net financial earnings (NFE), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $196.2 million for fiscal 2020, or $2.07 per share, compared with $175.0 million, or $1.96 per share, in fiscal 2019
  • Increased annual dividend by 6.4 percent to $1.33 per share
  • NJNG filed a proposal with the BPU to significantly expand its energy efficiency offerings
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures (CEV) placed eight commercial solar installations into service and acquired one operating asset, adding 60 megawatts (MW) of total installed capacity in fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2020 net income totaled $193.9 million, or $2.05 per share, compared with $169.5 million, or $1.90 per share, in fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter net income totaled $43.3 million, or $0.45 per share, compared with $18.1 million, or $0.20 per share, during the same period last year.

Fiscal 2020 NFE totaled $196.2 million, or $2.07 per share, in-line with the previously announced guidance range, compared with $175.0 million, or $1.96 per share, in fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter NFE totaled $54.7 million, or $0.57 per share, compared with $26.0 million, or $0.29 per share, during the same period last year.

"Thanks to the performance of our talented and dedicated team through an unprecedented global pandemic, we were able to deliver solid results and achieve NFE in-line with our guidance range for fiscal 2020," said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. "As reflected in our results, we are committed to serving our customers with safe, reliable, clean energy and reaching our sustainability goals through our diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure investments. With the new financial growth targets that we announced in connection with our Analyst Day today, including raising long-term NFEPS and dividend growth rates, our outlook for the future is strong."

Key Performance Metrics

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

($ in Thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

$

43,272

 

 

$

18,086

 

 

$

193,919

 

 

$

169,505

 

Basic EPS

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

2.05

 

 

$

1.90

 

Net financial earnings

$

54,721

 

 

$

25,956

 

 

$

196,245

 

 

$

174,960

 

Basic net financial earnings per share

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.96

 

A reconciliation of net income to NFE for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, is provided below.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

$

43,272

 

 

$

18,086

 

 

$

193,919

 

 

$

169,505

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions

12,183

 

 

28,234

 

 

(9,644)

 

 

2,881

 

Tax effect

(2,893)

 

 

(6,745)

 

 

2,296

 

 

(711)

 

Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory

2,216

 

 

(7,764)

 

 

12,690

 

 

4,309

 

Tax effect

(527)

 

 

1,845

 

 

(3,016)

 

 

(1,024)

 

Net income to NFE tax adjustment

470

 

 

(7,700)

 

 

 

 

 

Net financial earnings

$

54,721

 

 

$

25,956

 

 

$

196,245

 

 

$

174,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

95,933

 

 

89,983

 

 

94,798

 

 

89,242

 

Diluted

96,259

 

 

90,366

 

 

95,107

 

 

89,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

2.05

 

 

$

1.90

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions

0.13

 

 

0.31

 

 

(0.10)

 

 

0.03

 

Tax effect

(0.02)

 

 

(0.06)

 

 

0.02

 

 

(0.01)

 

Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory

0.02

 

 

(0.09)

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.05

 

Tax effect

(0.01)

 

 

0.02

 

 

(0.03)

 

 

(0.01)

 

Net income to NFE tax adjustment

 

 

(0.09)

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net financial earnings per share

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.96

 

NFE is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of the United States. It is a measure of earnings based on eliminating timing differences surrounding the recognition of certain gains or losses, net of applicable tax adjustments, to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts. NFE/net financial loss eliminates the impact of volatility to GAAP earnings associated with unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments in the current period. For further discussion of this financial measure, please see the explanation below under “Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

GAAP requires us, during the interim periods, to estimate our annual effective tax rate and use this rate to calculate the year-to-date tax provision. We also determine an annual estimated effective tax rate for NFE purposes and calculate a quarterly tax adjustment based on the differences between our forecasted net income and our forecasted NFE for the fiscal year.

A table detailing net financial (loss) earnings for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, is provided below.

Net Financial (Loss) Earnings by Business Unit

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

New Jersey Natural Gas

$

(15,258)

 

 

$

(18,402)

 

 

$

126,902

 

 

$

78,062

 

Clean Energy Ventures

55,840

 

 

52,676

 

 

53,023

 

 

77,473

 

Storage and Transportation

7,434

 

 

3,488

 

 

18,311

 

 

14,689

 

Energy Services

1,638

 

 

(10,726)

 

 

(7,873)

 

 

2,918

 

Home Services and Other

5,109

 

 

(1,021)

 

 

5,784

 

 

1,911

 

Subtotal

54,763

 

 

26,015

 

 

196,147

 

 

175,053

 

Eliminations

(42)

 

 

(59)

 

 

98

 

 

(93)

 

Total

$

54,721

 

 

$

25,956

 

 

$

196,245

 

 

$

174,960

 

COVID-19 Impact Update:

NJR has not made any significant changes to capital programs due to COVID-19. NJNG operations and delivery of natural gas to its approximately 558,000 customers has largely been unaffected by the ongoing pandemic. NJR will continue to closely monitor the potential impacts of the pandemic and will adjust its plan accordingly to ensure the delivery of essential services to customers, while maintaining the safety and health of its employees, customers and communities.

Analyst Day Information:

In a separate announcement, the Company today provided its fiscal 2021 guidance and long-term financial targets. NJR will host a virtual Analyst Day today at 8:30 a.m. ET and the senior leadership team will discuss the Company's strategic value proposition and long-term financial growth targets, as well as its year-end fiscal 2020 earnings results. The video webcast of the virtual Analyst Day, including a copy of the presentation, and a question and answer session, will be broadcast over the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.njresources.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. For those unable to listen to the webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

Regulated Business Update:

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG)

NJNG reported fiscal 2020 NFE of $126.9 million, compared to NFE of $78.1 million during fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter net financial loss was $15.3 million, compared with net financial loss of $18.4 million during the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in both periods was due primarily to increased base rates from NJNG's rate case settlement in November 2019 and lower operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses.

Customer Growth:

  • NJNG added 8,349 new customers during fiscal 2020, compared with 9,711 in fiscal 2019. The lower customer growth was due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infrastructure Update:

  • NJNG's Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a five-year, $150 million program approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) on October 28, 2020. The IIP consists of a series of infrastructure projects designed to support the enhanced safety and reliability of NJNG's natural gas distribution system. The original filing included an information technology (IT) upgrade component, which NJNG voluntarily withdrew and will seek to recover associated costs in future rate case proceedings.
  • The Southern Reliability Link (SRL) will diversify supply to our customers by providing a new intrastate feed into the southern end of NJNG’s distribution system. SRL began construction in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and is projected to be placed in service in 2021. The total cost of SRL is expected to be in the range of $250 million to $270 million. Construction continues on SRL with over 80 percent of the project complete.

    • NJNG has submitted its response to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regarding the suspension of permits for certain sections of SRL's construction. Following a comprehensive review process of our drilling plans for the remainder of the project, the DEP reinstated our permits, allowing us to fully proceed with our construction plans.

  • Safety Acceleration and Facilities Enhancement (SAFE) II is the five-year, $158 million program approved by the BPU in September 2016 to replace the remaining unprotected bare steel main and associated services in NJNG’s distribution system. In fiscal 2020, NJNG invested $56.5 million to replace 70 miles of unprotected bare steel main and services.
  • The New Jersey Reinvestment in System Enhancement (NJ RISE) program is a $102.5 million investment program comprised of six projects related to storm hardening and mitigation. During the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2020, construction began on a new regulator station, the final portion of the North Seaside Reinforcement project. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2020.
  • The SAFE II and NJ RISE programs are eligible for annual rate increases. On March 31, 2020, NJNG filed its annual petition with the BPU, requesting a rate increase of approximately $7.4 million for the recovery of the related capital costs through June 30, 2020. NJNG updated the filing in July 2020 to reflect the actual results through June 30, 2020, reducing the rate increase to $7.1 million. The BPU approved the filing and the new rates became effective on October 1, 2020.

BGSS Incentive Programs:

BGSS incentive programs contributed $9.5 million to utility gross margin in fiscal 2020, compared with $8.4 million during the same period in fiscal 2019. The higher results were due to improved margins in off-system sales and storage incentive programs, which were partially offset by a decrease in capacity release volume.

Energy-Efficiency Programs:

The SAVEGREEN Project, NJNG’s energy-efficiency program, invested $30.8 million during fiscal 2020 to help customers with energy-efficiency upgrades for their homes and businesses. NJNG recovered $10.3 million of its SAVEGREEN investment in fiscal 2020.

  • On September 25, 2020, NJNG filed a petition with the BPU for an additional three-year SAVEGREEN program consisting of approximately $127 million of direct investment, $113 million in financing options, and $23 million in O&M expenses, effective July 1, 2021.

Storage and Transportation

Storage and Transportation, formerly known as the Midstream reporting segment, reported fiscal 2020 NFE of $18.3 million, compared with $14.7 million during fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter NFE were $7.4 million, compared with $3.5 million during the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in NFE for both periods was due to incremental operating income from Leaf River and Adelphia Gateway, partially offset by increased O&M and interest expense related to the acquisition and operations of those assets.

Infrastructure Updates:

  • Adelphia Gateway - On October 5, 2020, Adelphia Gateway received a Partial Notice to Proceed from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to begin construction. The construction includes the conversion of 50 miles of the existing 84-mile pipeline from oil to natural gas to bring much-needed supply to constrained markets in the Philadelphia region.
  • PennEast - On January 30, 2020, PennEast filed with FERC an abbreviated application for amendment of its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, requesting a phased-in approach to the PennEast project. The first phase of the project would include construction of the pipeline in Pennsylvania with interconnections within the state. Also, on January 30, 2020, FERC issued a declaratory order related to the ruling by the Third Circuit, supporting PennEast.

    • On February 18, 2020, PennEast filed a petition for writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to overturn the September 10, 2019 Third Circuit decision vacating the New Jersey Federal District Court's December 13, 2018 condemnation order blocking pipeline construction.

    • On June 29, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court invited the U.S. Solicitor General to express his views regarding the issues presented in the petition for writ of certiorari.

    • On August 3, 2020, FERC issued a positive environmental assessment for Phase I of the project, finding no significant environmental impact.

Unregulated Businesses Update:

Clean Energy Ventures (CEV)

CEV reported fiscal 2020 NFE of $53.0 million, compared with NFE of $77.5 million in fiscal 2019. The decrease in NFE was due to fewer Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) recognized on projects placed in service and the absence of contributions from the wind portfolio, which was sold during fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter NFE were $55.8 million, compared with NFE of $52.7 million during the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in NFE was due to higher SREC sales.

Solar Investment Update:

  • In fiscal 2020, CEV placed eight commercial solar projects into service and acquired one operational asset, adding 60 MWs, increasing CEV's total installed capacity to over 350 MW.
  • The Sunlight Advantage, CEV's residential solar leasing program, added 481 customers in fiscal 2020 and now serves over 8,600 residential and small-midsize commercial customers in New Jersey.

Energy Services

Energy Services reported fiscal 2020 net financial loss of $(7.9) million, compared to NFE of $2.9 million for the same period last fiscal year. The decrease in NFE for fiscal 2020 was due primarily to challenging market conditions created by unusually warm weather on the U.S. east coast last winter compounded by operational issues on a key interstate pipeline. Fourth-quarter NFE was $1.6 million, compared with a net financial loss of $(10.7) million during the same period last year. The increase in NFE for the fourth quarter was due to lower demand charges and increased natural gas pricing volatility leading to more market opportunities compared to the same period last year.

Home Services and Other Operations

Home Services and Other Operations reported fiscal 2020 NFE of $5.8 million compared to NFE of $1.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter NFE were $5.1 million, compared with net financial loss of $1.0 million during the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in both periods was due to lower O&M expenses and an income tax benefit associated with the revaluation of certain deferred state tax liabilities.

Effective Tax Rate:

NJR’s annual effective tax rate increased to (3.7) percent in fiscal 2020 from (28.7) percent in fiscal 2019. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, NJR recognized $37.1 million related to tax credits, net of deferred taxes, compared with $56.8 million during the same period last year.

Capital Expenditures and Cash Flows:

NJR is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile, while continuing to invest capital in regulated and unregulated energy projects.

  • During fiscal 2020, capital expenditures were $499.1 million, of which $333.9 million were related to NJNG, compared with capital expenditures of $531.4 million, of which $372.1 million were related to NJNG, during the same period of fiscal 2019.
  • During fiscal 2020, cash flows from operations were $213.5 million, compared with $194.1 million during the same period of fiscal 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased margin at NJNG from increased base rates.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding NJR’s NFE guidance for fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2024, as well as NJR’s long-term NFEPS growth rate, dividend growth, forecasted contribution of business segments to NJR’s NFE from fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2024, customer growth at NJNG, future NJR and NJNG capital expenditures, infrastructure programs and investments such as SRL, NJ RISE II and SAFE II, CEV’s future capital investment target, NJR's environmental sustainability and clean energy goals, emissions reduction strategies, initiatives and targets and our investments in infrastructure, renewables and emerging technologies, the ability to construct and operate the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline project, and construct SRL and the PennEast pipeline project, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on NJR's liquidity, business operations, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR’s expectations are contained in NJR’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including NJR’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC’s web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this earnings release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR's results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This earnings release includes the non-GAAP financial measures NFE/net financial loss, NFE per basic share, financial margin and utility gross margin. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. As an indicator of NJR’s operating performance, these measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP. This information has been provided pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G.

NFE/net financial loss and financial margin exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to the company’s unregulated subsidiaries and certain realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to natural gas that has been placed into storage at Energy Services, net of applicable tax adjustments as described below. Volatility associated with the change in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity reported on the income statement in the current period. In order to manage its business, NJR views its results without the impacts of the unrealized gains and losses, and certain realized gains and losses, caused by changes in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity contracts prior to the completion of the planned transaction because it shows changes in value currently instead of when the planned transaction ultimately is settled. An annual estimated effective tax rate is calculated for NFE purposes and any necessary quarterly tax adjustment is applied to CEV, as such the adjustment is related to tax credits generated by CEV.

NJNG’s utility gross margin represents the results of revenues less natural gas costs, sales, expenses and other taxes and regulatory rider expenses, which are key components of NJR’s operations. Natural gas costs, sales, expenses and other taxes and regulatory rider expenses are passed through to customers and, therefore, have no effect on utility gross margin. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of NJR’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are more reflective of NJR’s business model, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. For a full discussion of NJR’s non-GAAP financial measures, please see NJR’s 2020 Form 10-K, Item 7.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of over 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project and The Sunlight Advantage.

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Thousands, except per share data)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

OPERATING REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility

 

$

84,548

 

 

$

88,626

 

 

$

729,923

 

 

$

710,793

 

Nonutility

 

315,496

 

 

390,455

 

 

1,223,745

 

 

1,881,252

 

Total operating revenues

 

400,044

 

 

479,081

 

 

1,953,668

 

 

2,592,045

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas purchases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility

 

26,789

 

 

39,629

 

 

275,831

 

 

320,256

 

Nonutility

 

220,304

 

 

345,690

 

 

1,022,805

 

 

1,716,098

 

Related parties

 

1,535

 

 

1,493

 

 

6,083

 

 

7,948

 

Operation and maintenance

 

79,425

 

 

73,843

 

 

278,143

 

 

268,141

 

Regulatory rider expenses

 

1,993

 

 

1,778

 

 

34,529

 

 

33,937

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

30,136

 

 

24,438

 

 

119,894

 

 

91,730

 

Total operating expenses

 

360,182

 

 

486,871

 

 

1,737,285

 

 

2,438,110

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

39,862

 

 

(7,790)

 

 

216,383

 

 

153,935

 

Other income (expense), net

 

13,618

 

 

5,817

 

 

23,878

 

 

11,273

 

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

 

17,180

 

 

9,439

 

 

67,597

 

 

47,082

 

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES

 

36,300

 

 

(11,412)

 

 

172,664

 

 

118,126

 

Income tax benefit

 

(2,852)

 

 

(25,897)

 

 

(6,944)

 

 

(37,751)

 

Equity in earnings of affiliates

 

4,120

 

 

3,601

 

 

14,311

 

 

13,628

 

NET INCOME

 

$

43,272

 

 

$

18,086

 

 

$

193,919

 

 

$

169,505

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

2.05

 

 

$

1.90

 

Diluted

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

2.04

 

 

$

1.89

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

95,933

 

 

89,599

 

 

94,798

 

 

89,242

 

Diluted

 

96,259

 

 

89,600

 

 

95,107

 

 

89,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES

 

 

 

 

 

A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measurement, to net financial earnings is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

43,272

 

 

$

18,086

 

 

$

193,919

 

 

$

169,505

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions

 

12,183

 

 

28,234

 

 

(9,644)

 

 

2,881

 

Tax effect

 

(2,893)

 

 

(6,745)

 

 

2,296

 

 

(711)

 

Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory

 

2,216

 

 

(7,764)

 

 

12,690

 

 

4,309

 

Tax effect

 

(527)

 

 

1,845

 

 

(3,016)

 

 

(1,024)

 

Net income to NFE tax adjustment

 

470

 

 

(7,700)

 

 

 

 

 

Net financial earnings

 

$

54,721

 

 

$

25,956

 

 

$

196,245

 

 

$

174,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

95,933

 

 

89,599

 

 

94,798

 

 

89,242

 

Diluted

 

96,259

 

 

89,600

 

 

95,107

 

 

89,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A reconciliation of basic earnings per share, the closest GAAP financial measurement, to basic net financial earnings per share is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

2.05

 

 

$

1.90

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

(0.10)

 

 

$

0.03

 

Tax effect

 

$

(0.02)

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.01)

 

Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.09)

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.05

 

Tax effect

 

$

(0.01)

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.03)

 

 

$

(0.01)

 

Net income to NFE tax adjustment

 

$

 

 

$

(0.09)

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Basic NFE per share

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A reconciliation of operating revenue, the closest GAAP financial measurement, to utility gross margin is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

 

$

84,548

 

 

$

88,626

 

 

$

729,923

 

 

$

710,793

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas purchases

 

29,113

 

 

41,953

 

 

287,307

 

 

336,489

 

Regulatory rider expense

 

1,993

 

 

1,778

 

 

34,529

 

 

33,937

 

Utility gross margin

 

$

53,442

 

 

$

44,895

 

 

$

408,087

 

 

$

340,367

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A reconciliation of net income to net financial earnings is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

55,370

 

 

$

60,376

 

 

$

53,023

 

 

$

77,473

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income to NFE tax adjustment

 

470

 

 

(7,700)

 

 

 

 

 

Net financial earnings

 

$

55,840

 

 

$

52,676

 

 

$

53,023

 

 

$

77,473

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Unaudited)

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

ENERGY SERVICES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table is a computation of financial margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

 

$

212,760

 

 

$

317,678

 

 

$

1,030,419

 

 

$

1,742,791

 

Less: Gas purchases

 

220,882

 

 

345,735

 

 

1,024,579

 

 

1,719,519

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions

 

12,723

 

 

28,251

 

 

(8,583)

 

 

1,195

 

Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory

 

2,216

 

 

(7,764)

 

 

12,690

 

 

4,309

 

Financial margin

 

$

6,817

 

 

$

(7,570)

 

 

$

9,947

 

 

$

28,776

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A reconciliation of operating income, the closest GAAP financial measurement, to financial margin is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income

 

$

(12,216)

 

 

$

(34,074)

 

 

$

(11,651)

 

 

$

2,211

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operation and maintenance expense

 

4,055

 

 

5,974

 

 

17,368

 

 

20,943

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

39

 

 

43

 

 

123

 

 

118

 

Subtotal

 

(8,122)

 

 

(28,057)

 

 

5,840

 

 

23,272

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions

 

12,723

 

 

28,251

 

 

(8,583)

 

 

1,195

 

Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory

 

2,216

 

 

(7,764)

 

 

12,690

 

 

4,309

 

Financial margin

 

$

6,817

 

 

$

(7,570)

 

 

$

9,947

 

 

$

28,776

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A reconciliation of net income to net financial earnings is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(9,753)

 

 

$

(26,309)

 

 

$

(11,008)

 

 

$

(1,268)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions

 

12,723

 

 

28,251

 

 

(8,583)

 

 

1,195

 

Tax effect

 

(3,021)

 

 

(6,749)

 

 

2,044

 

 

(294)

 

Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas

 

2,216

 

 

(7,764)

 

 

12,690

 

 

4,309

 

Tax effect

 

(527)

 

 

1,845

 

 

(3,016)

 

 

(1,024)

 

Net financial earnings (loss)

 

$

1,638

 

 

$

(10,726)

 

 

$

(7,873)

 

 

$

2,918

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HOME SERVICES AND OTHER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A reconciliation of net income to net financial earnings is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

5,109

 

 

$

(1,035)

 

 

$

5,784

 

 

$

1,637

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and related transactions

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

381

 

Tax effect

 

 

 

(6)

 

 

 

 

(107)

 

Net financial earnings (loss)

 

$

5,109

 

 

$

(1,021)

 

 

$

5,784

 

 

$

1,911

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL STATISTICS BY BUSINESS UNIT

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Thousands, except per share data)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas Distribution

 

$

84,548

 

 

$

88,626

 

 

$

729,923

 

 

$

710,793

 

Clean Energy Ventures

 

77,014

 

 

60,392

 

 

102,617

 

 

98,099

 

Energy Services

 

212,760

 

 

317,678

 

 

1,030,419

 

 

1,742,791

 

Storage and Transportation

 

12,717

 

 

 

 

44,728

 

 

 

Home Services and Other

 

13,376

 

 

12,997

 

 

51,017

 

 

50,902

 

Sub-total

 

400,415

 

 

479,693

 

 

1,958,704

 

 

2,602,585

 

Eliminations

 

(371)

 

 

(612)

 

 

(5,036)

 

 

(10,540)

 

Total

 

$

400,044

 

 

$

479,081

 

 

$

1,953,668

 

 

$

2,592,045

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (Loss) Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas Distribution

 

$

(12,703)

 

 

$

(17,255)

 

 

$

173,412

 

 

$

111,189

 

Clean Energy Ventures

 

60,633

 

 

44,513

 

 

34,452

 

 

36,488

 

Energy Services

 

(12,216)

 

 

(34,074)

 

 

(11,651)

 

 

2,211

 

Storage and Transportation

 

5,436

 

 

(1,390)

 

 

12,451

 

 

(4,049)

 

Home Services and Other

 

(2,673)

 

 

(408)

 

 

3,062

 

 

4,785

 

Sub-total

 

38,477

 

 

(8,614)

 

 

211,726

 

 

150,624

 

Eliminations

 

1,385

 

 

824

 

 

4,656

 

 

3,311

 

Total

 

$

39,862

 

 

$

(7,790)

 

 

$

216,383

 

 

$

153,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Storage and Transportation

 

$

4,703

 

 

$

3,866

 

 

$

15,903

 

 

$

15,832

 

Eliminations

 

(583)

 

 

(265)

 

 

(1,592)

 

 

(2,204)

 

Total

 

$

4,120

 

 

$

3,601

 

 

$

14,311

 

 

$

13,628

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (Loss) Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas Distribution

 

$

(15,258)

 

 

$

(18,402)

 

 

$

126,902

 

 

$

78,062

 

Clean Energy Ventures

 

55,370

 

 

60,376

 

 

53,023

 

 

77,473

 

Energy Services

 

(9,753)

 

 

(26,309)

 

 

(11,008)

 

 

(1,268)

 

Storage and Transportation

 

7,434

 

 

3,488

 

 

18,311

 

 

14,689

 

Home Services and Other

 

5,109

 

 

(1,035)

 

 

5,784

 

 

1,637

 

Sub-total

 

42,902

 

 

18,118

 

 

193,012

 

 

170,593

 

Eliminations

 

370

 

 

(32)

 

 

907

 

 

(1,088)

 

Total

 

$

43,272

 

 

$

18,086

 

 

$

193,919

 

 

$

169,505

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Financial (Loss) Earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas Distribution

 

$

(15,258)

 

 

$

(18,402)

 

 

$

126,902

 

 

$

78,062

 

Clean Energy Ventures

 

55,840

 

 

52,676

 

 

53,023

 

 

77,473

 

Energy Services

 

1,638

 

 

(10,726)

 

 

(7,873)

 

 

2,918

 

Storage and Transportation

 

7,434

 

 

3,488

 

 

18,311

 

 

14,689

 

Home Services and Other

 

5,109

 

 

(1,021)

 

 

5,784

 

 

1,911

 

Sub-total

 

54,763

 

 

26,015

 

 

196,147

 

 

175,053

 

Eliminations

 

(42)

 

 

(59)

 

 

98

 

 

(93)

 

Total

 

$

54,721

 

 

$

25,956

 

 

$

196,245

 

 

$

174,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput (Bcf)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NJNG, Core Customers

 

17.6

 

 

19.5

 

 

97.0

 

 

108.4

 

NJNG, Off System/Capacity Management

 

34.1

 

 

34.8

 

 

118.4

 

 

123.8

 

Energy Services Fuel Mgmt. and Wholesale Sales

 

121.6

 

 

148.4

 

 

526.7

 

 

584.9

 

Total

 

173.3

 

 

202.7

 

 

742.1

 

 

817.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield at September 30

 

4.9

%

 

2.8

%

 

4.9

%

 

2.8

%

Market Price at September 30

 

$

27.02

 

 

$

45.22

 

 

$

27.02

 

 

$

45.22

 

Shares Out. at September 30

 

95,949

 

 

89,999

 

 

95,949

 

 

89,999

 

Market Cap. at September 30

 

$

2,592,547

 

 

$

4,069,755

 

 

$

2,592,547

 

 

$

4,069,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Unaudited)

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Thousands, except customer and weather data)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility Gross Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

 

$

84,548

 

 

$

88,626

 

 

$

729,923

 

 

$

710,793

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas purchases

 

29,113

 

 

41,953

 

 

287,307

 

 

336,489

 

Regulatory rider expense

 

1,993

 

 

1,778

 

 

34,529

 

 

33,937

 

Total Utility Gross Margin

 

$

53,442

 

 

$

44,895

 

 

$

408,087

 

 

$

340,367

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility Gross Margin, Operating Income and Net Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

$

30,408

 

 

$

24,899

 

 

$

275,033

 

 

$

224,597

 

Commercial, Industrial & Other

 

8,190

 

 

7,330

 

 

57,929

 

 

50,553

 

Firm Transportation

 

10,416

 

 

8,549

 

 

60,199

 

 

51,069

 

Total Firm Margin

 

49,014

 

 

40,778

 

 

393,161

 

 

326,219

 

Interruptible

 

1,675

 

 

1,620

 

 

5,455

 

 

5,750

 

Total System Margin

 

50,689

 

 

42,398

 

 

398,616

 

 

331,969

 

Off System/Capacity Management/FRM/Storage Incentive

 

2,753

 

 

2,497

 

 

9,471

 

 

8,398

 

Total Utility Gross Margin

 

53,442

 

 

44,895

 

 

408,087

 

 

340,367

 

Operation and maintenance expense

 

47,448

 

 

46,727

 

 

162,792

 

 

171,198

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

18,697

 

 

15,423

 

 

71,883

 

 

57,980

 

Operating (Loss) Income

 

$

(12,703)

 

 

$

(17,255)

 

 

$

173,412

 

 

$

111,189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (Loss) Income

 

$

(15,258)

 

 

$

(18,402)

 

 

$

126,902

 

 

$

78,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Financial (Loss) Earnings

 

$

(15,258)

 

 

$

(18,402)

 

 

$

126,902

 

 

$

78,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput (Bcf)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

3.4

 

 

3.0

 

 

44.6

 

 

46.0

 

Commercial, Industrial & Other

 

0.6

 

 

0.7

 

 

8.2

 

 

9.7

 

Firm Transportation

 

1.6

 

 

1.6

 

 

13.3

 

 

13.7

 

Total Firm Throughput

 

5.6

 

 

5.3

 

 

66.1

 

 

69.4

 

Interruptible

 

12.0

 

 

14.2

 

 

30.9

 

 

39.0

 

Total System Throughput

 

17.6

 

 

19.5

 

 

97.0

 

 

108.4

 

Off System/Capacity Management

 

34.1

 

 

34.8

 

 

118.4

 

 

123.8

 

Total Throughput

 

51.7

 

 

54.3

 

 

215.4

 

 

232.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

497,779

 

 

486,474

 

 

497,779

 

 

486,474

 

Commercial, Industrial & Other

 

28,735

 

 

28,992

 

 

28,735

 

 

28,992

 

Firm Transportation

 

31,604

 

 

32,107

 

 

31,604

 

 

32,107

 

Total Firm Customers

 

558,118

 

 

547,573

 

 

558,118

 

 

547,573

 

Interruptible

 

29

 

 

32

 

 

29

 

 

32

 

Total System Customers

 

558,147

 

 

547,605

 

 

558,147

 

 

547,605

 

Off System/Capacity Management*

 

19

 

 

21

 

 

19

 

 

21

 

Total Customers

 

558,166

 

 

547,626

 

 

558,166

 

 

547,626

 

*The number of customers represents those active during the last month of the period.

 

 

 

 

Degree Days

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actual

 

46

 

 

11

 

 

4,254

 

 

4,506

 

Normal

 

30

 

 

30

 

 

4,586

 

 

4,552

 

Percent of Normal

 

153.3

%

 

36.7

%

 

92.8

%

 

99.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Unaudited)

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Thousands, except customer, SREC and megawatt)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SREC sales

 

$

69,301

 

 

$

55,215

 

 

$

81,134

 

 

$

75,101

 

TREC sales

 

1,384

 

 

 

 

1,384

 

 

 

Wind electricity sales and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,177

 

Solar electricity sales and other

 

3,676

 

 

2,800

 

 

9,930

 

 

8,818

 

Sunlight Advantage

 

2,653

 

 

2,377

 

 

10,169

 

 

9,003

 

Total Operating Revenues

 

$

77,014

 

 

$

60,392

 

 

$

102,617

 

 

$

98,099

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

$

8,426

 

 

$

8,744

 

 

$

37,855

 

 

$

32,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

60,633

 

 

$

44,513

 

 

$

34,452

 

 

$

36,488

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

 

$

6,028

 

 

$

(9,888)

 

 

$

(32,404)

 

 

$

(48,921)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

55,370

 

 

$

60,376

 

 

$

53,023

 

 

$

77,473

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Financial Earnings

 

$

55,840

 

 

$

52,676

 

 

$

53,023

 

 

$

77,473

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Generated

 

251,016

 

 

211,352

 

 

389,716

 

 

311,803

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Sold

 

388,407

 

 

294,780

 

 

408,100

 

 

363,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transition Renewable Energy Certificates Generated and Transferred

 

9,270

 

 

 

 

9,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Solar Megawatts Eligible for ITCs

 

6.9

 

 

25.4

 

 

53.5

 

 

60.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Solar Megawatts Under Construction

 

8.1

 

 

8.1

 

 

8.1

 

 

8.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ENERGY SERVICES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

 

$

212,760

 

 

$

317,678

 

 

$

1,030,419

 

 

$

1,742,791

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas purchases

 

220,882

 

 

345,735

 

 

1,024,579

 

 

1,719,519

 

Operation and maintenance expense

 

4,055

 

 

5,974

 

 

17,368

 

 

20,943

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

39

 

 

43

 

 

123

 

 

118

 

Operating (Loss) Income

 

$

(12,216)

 

 

$

(34,074)

 

 

$

(11,651)

 

 

$

2,211

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (Loss) Income

 

$

(9,753)

 

 

$

(26,309)

 

 

$

(11,008)

 

 

$

(1,268)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Margin

 

$

6,817

 

 

$

(7,570)

 

 

$

9,947

 

 

$

28,776

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Financial Earnings (Loss)

 

$

1,638

 

 

$

(10,726)

 

 

$

(7,873)

 

 

$

2,918

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas Sold and Managed (Bcf)

 

121.6

 

 

148.4

 

 

526.7

 

 

584.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenues

 

$

12,717

 

 

$

 

 

$

44,728

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

 

$

4,703

 

 

$

3,866

 

 

$

15,903

 

 

$

15,832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operation and Maintenance Expense

 

$

4,460

 

 

$

1,388

 

 

$

21,862

 

 

$

4,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income, Net

 

$

927

 

 

$

911

 

 

$

7,328

 

 

$

7,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

$

2,838

 

 

$

555

 

 

$

13,124

 

 

$

2,185

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

 

$

794

 

 

$

(656)

 

 

$

4,247

 

 

$

2,254

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

7,434

 

 

$

3,488

 

 

$

18,311

 

 

$

14,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HOME SERVICES AND OTHER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenues

 

$

13,376

 

 

$

12,997

 

 

$

51,017

 

 

$

50,902

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (Loss) Income

 

$

(2,673)

 

 

$

(408)

 

 

$

3,062

 

 

$

4,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income (Expense), Net

 

$

6,929

 

 

$

(296)

 

 

$

5,177

 

 

$

(542)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

5,109

 

 

$

(1,035)

 

 

$

5,784

 

 

$

1,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Financial Earnings (Loss)

 

$

5,109

 

 

$

(1,021)

 

 

$

5,784

 

 

$

1,911

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Service Contract Customers at September 30

 

107,224

 

 

108,980

 

 

107,224

 

 

108,980

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

