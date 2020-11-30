New Jersey Resources Reports Fourth-quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

Fiscal 2020 NFE totaled $196.2 million, or $2.07 per share, in-line with the previously announced guidance range, compared with $175.0 million, or $1.96 per share, in fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter NFE totaled $54.7 million, or $0.57 per share, compared with $26.0 million, or $0.29 per share, during the same period last year.

Fiscal 2020 net income totaled $193.9 million, or $2.05 per share, compared with $169.5 million, or $1.90 per share, in fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter net income totaled $43.3 million, or $0.45 per share, compared with $18.1 million, or $0.20 per share, during the same period last year.

"Thanks to the performance of our talented and dedicated team through an unprecedented global pandemic, we were able to deliver solid results and achieve NFE in-line with our guidance range for fiscal 2020," said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. "As reflected in our results, we are committed to serving our customers with safe, reliable, clean energy and reaching our sustainability goals through our diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure investments. With the new financial growth targets that we announced in connection with our Analyst Day today, including raising long-term NFEPS and dividend growth rates, our outlook for the future is strong."

Key Performance Metrics

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in Thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 43,272 $ 18,086 $ 193,919 $ 169,505 Basic EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.20 $ 2.05 $ 1.90 Net financial earnings $ 54,721 $ 25,956 $ 196,245 $ 174,960 Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.29 $ 2.07 $ 1.96

A reconciliation of net income to NFE for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, is provided below.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 43,272 $ 18,086 $ 193,919 $ 169,505 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 12,183 28,234 (9,644) 2,881 Tax effect (2,893) (6,745) 2,296 (711) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 2,216 (7,764) 12,690 4,309 Tax effect (527) 1,845 (3,016) (1,024) Net income to NFE tax adjustment 470 (7,700) — — Net financial earnings $ 54,721 $ 25,956 $ 196,245 $ 174,960 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 95,933 89,983 94,798 89,242 Diluted 96,259 90,366 95,107 89,616 Basic earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.20 $ 2.05 $ 1.90 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 0.13 0.31 (0.10) 0.03 Tax effect (0.02) (0.06) 0.02 (0.01) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 0.02 (0.09) 0.13 0.05 Tax effect (0.01) 0.02 (0.03) (0.01) Net income to NFE tax adjustment — (0.09) — — Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.29 $ 2.07 $ 1.96

NFE is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of the United States. It is a measure of earnings based on eliminating timing differences surrounding the recognition of certain gains or losses, net of applicable tax adjustments, to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts. NFE/net financial loss eliminates the impact of volatility to GAAP earnings associated with unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments in the current period. For further discussion of this financial measure, please see the explanation below under “Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

GAAP requires us, during the interim periods, to estimate our annual effective tax rate and use this rate to calculate the year-to-date tax provision. We also determine an annual estimated effective tax rate for NFE purposes and calculate a quarterly tax adjustment based on the differences between our forecasted net income and our forecasted NFE for the fiscal year.

A table detailing net financial (loss) earnings for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, is provided below.

Net Financial (Loss) Earnings by Business Unit

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 New Jersey Natural Gas $ (15,258) $ (18,402) $ 126,902 $ 78,062 Clean Energy Ventures 55,840 52,676 53,023 77,473 Storage and Transportation 7,434 3,488 18,311 14,689 Energy Services 1,638 (10,726) (7,873) 2,918 Home Services and Other 5,109 (1,021) 5,784 1,911 Subtotal 54,763 26,015 196,147 175,053 Eliminations (42) (59) 98 (93) Total $ 54,721 $ 25,956 $ 196,245 $ 174,960

COVID-19 Impact Update:

NJR has not made any significant changes to capital programs due to COVID-19. NJNG operations and delivery of natural gas to its approximately 558,000 customers has largely been unaffected by the ongoing pandemic. NJR will continue to closely monitor the potential impacts of the pandemic and will adjust its plan accordingly to ensure the delivery of essential services to customers, while maintaining the safety and health of its employees, customers and communities.

Analyst Day Information:

In a separate announcement, the Company today provided its fiscal 2021 guidance and long-term financial targets. NJR will host a virtual Analyst Day today at 8:30 a.m. ET and the senior leadership team will discuss the Company's strategic value proposition and long-term financial growth targets, as well as its year-end fiscal 2020 earnings results. The video webcast of the virtual Analyst Day, including a copy of the presentation, and a question and answer session, will be broadcast over the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.njresources.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. For those unable to listen to the webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

Regulated Business Update:

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG)

NJNG reported fiscal 2020 NFE of $126.9 million, compared to NFE of $78.1 million during fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter net financial loss was $15.3 million, compared with net financial loss of $18.4 million during the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in both periods was due primarily to increased base rates from NJNG's rate case settlement in November 2019 and lower operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses.

Customer Growth:

NJNG added 8,349 new customers during fiscal 2020, compared with 9,711 in fiscal 2019. The lower customer growth was due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infrastructure Update:

NJNG's Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a five-year, $150 million program approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) on October 28, 2020. The IIP consists of a series of infrastructure projects designed to support the enhanced safety and reliability of NJNG's natural gas distribution system. The original filing included an information technology (IT) upgrade component, which NJNG voluntarily withdrew and will seek to recover associated costs in future rate case proceedings.

The Southern Reliability Link (SRL) will diversify supply to our customers by providing a new intrastate feed into the southern end of NJNG’s distribution system. SRL began construction in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and is projected to be placed in service in 2021. The total cost of SRL is expected to be in the range of $250 million to $270 million. Construction continues on SRL with over 80 percent of the project complete. NJNG has submitted its response to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regarding the suspension of permits for certain sections of SRL's construction. Following a comprehensive review process of our drilling plans for the remainder of the project, the DEP reinstated our permits, allowing us to fully proceed with our construction plans.

will diversify supply to our customers by providing a new intrastate feed into the southern end of NJNG’s distribution system. SRL began construction in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and is projected to be placed in service in 2021. The total cost of SRL is expected to be in the range of $250 million to $270 million. Construction continues on SRL with over 80 percent of the project complete.

Safety Acceleration and Facilities Enhancement (SAFE) II is the five-year, $158 million program approved by the BPU in September 2016 to replace the remaining unprotected bare steel main and associated services in NJNG’s distribution system. In fiscal 2020, NJNG invested $56.5 million to replace 70 miles of unprotected bare steel main and services.

The New Jersey Reinvestment in System Enhancement (NJ RISE) program is a $102.5 million investment program comprised of six projects related to storm hardening and mitigation. During the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2020, construction began on a new regulator station, the final portion of the North Seaside Reinforcement project. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2020.

The SAFE II and NJ RISE programs are eligible for annual rate increases. On March 31, 2020, NJNG filed its annual petition with the BPU, requesting a rate increase of approximately $7.4 million for the recovery of the related capital costs through June 30, 2020. NJNG updated the filing in July 2020 to reflect the actual results through June 30, 2020, reducing the rate increase to $7.1 million. The BPU approved the filing and the new rates became effective on October 1, 2020.

BGSS Incentive Programs:

BGSS incentive programs contributed $9.5 million to utility gross margin in fiscal 2020, compared with $8.4 million during the same period in fiscal 2019. The higher results were due to improved margins in off-system sales and storage incentive programs, which were partially offset by a decrease in capacity release volume.

Energy-Efficiency Programs:

The SAVEGREEN Project, NJNG’s energy-efficiency program, invested $30.8 million during fiscal 2020 to help customers with energy-efficiency upgrades for their homes and businesses. NJNG recovered $10.3 million of its SAVEGREEN investment in fiscal 2020.

On September 25, 2020, NJNG filed a petition with the BPU for an additional three-year SAVEGREEN program consisting of approximately $127 million of direct investment, $113 million in financing options, and $23 million in O&M expenses, effective July 1, 2021.

Storage and Transportation

Storage and Transportation, formerly known as the Midstream reporting segment, reported fiscal 2020 NFE of $18.3 million, compared with $14.7 million during fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter NFE were $7.4 million, compared with $3.5 million during the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in NFE for both periods was due to incremental operating income from Leaf River and Adelphia Gateway, partially offset by increased O&M and interest expense related to the acquisition and operations of those assets.

Infrastructure Updates:

Adelphia Gateway - On October 5, 2020, Adelphia Gateway received a Partial Notice to Proceed from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to begin construction. The construction includes the conversion of 50 miles of the existing 84-mile pipeline from oil to natural gas to bring much-needed supply to constrained markets in the Philadelphia region.

PennEast - On January 30, 2020, PennEast filed with FERC an abbreviated application for amendment of its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, requesting a phased-in approach to the PennEast project. The first phase of the project would include construction of the pipeline in Pennsylvania with interconnections within the state. Also, on January 30, 2020, FERC issued a declaratory order related to the ruling by the Third Circuit, supporting PennEast. On February 18, 2020, PennEast filed a petition for writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to overturn the September 10, 2019 Third Circuit decision vacating the New Jersey Federal District Court's December 13, 2018 condemnation order blocking pipeline construction. On June 29, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court invited the U.S. Solicitor General to express his views regarding the issues presented in the petition for writ of certiorari. On August 3, 2020, FERC issued a positive environmental assessment for Phase I of the project, finding no significant environmental impact.

On January 30, 2020, PennEast filed with FERC an abbreviated application for amendment of its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, requesting a phased-in approach to the PennEast project. The first phase of the project would include construction of the pipeline in Pennsylvania with interconnections within the state. Also, on January 30, 2020, FERC issued a declaratory order related to the ruling by the Third Circuit, supporting PennEast.

Unregulated Businesses Update:

Clean Energy Ventures (CEV)

CEV reported fiscal 2020 NFE of $53.0 million, compared with NFE of $77.5 million in fiscal 2019. The decrease in NFE was due to fewer Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) recognized on projects placed in service and the absence of contributions from the wind portfolio, which was sold during fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter NFE were $55.8 million, compared with NFE of $52.7 million during the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in NFE was due to higher SREC sales.

Solar Investment Update:

In fiscal 2020, CEV placed eight commercial solar projects into service and acquired one operational asset, adding 60 MWs, increasing CEV's total installed capacity to over 350 MW.

The Sunlight Advantage, CEV's residential solar leasing program, added 481 customers in fiscal 2020 and now serves over 8,600 residential and small-midsize commercial customers in New Jersey.

Energy Services

Energy Services reported fiscal 2020 net financial loss of $(7.9) million, compared to NFE of $2.9 million for the same period last fiscal year. The decrease in NFE for fiscal 2020 was due primarily to challenging market conditions created by unusually warm weather on the U.S. east coast last winter compounded by operational issues on a key interstate pipeline. Fourth-quarter NFE was $1.6 million, compared with a net financial loss of $(10.7) million during the same period last year. The increase in NFE for the fourth quarter was due to lower demand charges and increased natural gas pricing volatility leading to more market opportunities compared to the same period last year.

Home Services and Other Operations

Home Services and Other Operations reported fiscal 2020 NFE of $5.8 million compared to NFE of $1.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2019. Fourth-quarter NFE were $5.1 million, compared with net financial loss of $1.0 million during the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in both periods was due to lower O&M expenses and an income tax benefit associated with the revaluation of certain deferred state tax liabilities.

Effective Tax Rate:

NJR’s annual effective tax rate increased to (3.7) percent in fiscal 2020 from (28.7) percent in fiscal 2019. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, NJR recognized $37.1 million related to tax credits, net of deferred taxes, compared with $56.8 million during the same period last year.

Capital Expenditures and Cash Flows:

NJR is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile, while continuing to invest capital in regulated and unregulated energy projects.

During fiscal 2020, capital expenditures were $499.1 million, of which $333.9 million were related to NJNG, compared with capital expenditures of $531.4 million, of which $372.1 million were related to NJNG, during the same period of fiscal 2019.

During fiscal 2020, cash flows from operations were $213.5 million, compared with $194.1 million during the same period of fiscal 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased margin at NJNG from increased base rates.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding NJR’s NFE guidance for fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2024, as well as NJR’s long-term NFEPS growth rate, dividend growth, forecasted contribution of business segments to NJR’s NFE from fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2024, customer growth at NJNG, future NJR and NJNG capital expenditures, infrastructure programs and investments such as SRL, NJ RISE II and SAFE II, CEV’s future capital investment target, NJR's environmental sustainability and clean energy goals, emissions reduction strategies, initiatives and targets and our investments in infrastructure, renewables and emerging technologies, the ability to construct and operate the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline project, and construct SRL and the PennEast pipeline project, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on NJR's liquidity, business operations, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR’s expectations are contained in NJR’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including NJR’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC’s web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this earnings release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR's results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This earnings release includes the non-GAAP financial measures NFE/net financial loss, NFE per basic share, financial margin and utility gross margin. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. As an indicator of NJR’s operating performance, these measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP. This information has been provided pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G.

NFE/net financial loss and financial margin exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to the company’s unregulated subsidiaries and certain realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to natural gas that has been placed into storage at Energy Services, net of applicable tax adjustments as described below. Volatility associated with the change in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity reported on the income statement in the current period. In order to manage its business, NJR views its results without the impacts of the unrealized gains and losses, and certain realized gains and losses, caused by changes in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity contracts prior to the completion of the planned transaction because it shows changes in value currently instead of when the planned transaction ultimately is settled. An annual estimated effective tax rate is calculated for NFE purposes and any necessary quarterly tax adjustment is applied to CEV, as such the adjustment is related to tax credits generated by CEV.

NJNG’s utility gross margin represents the results of revenues less natural gas costs, sales, expenses and other taxes and regulatory rider expenses, which are key components of NJR’s operations. Natural gas costs, sales, expenses and other taxes and regulatory rider expenses are passed through to customers and, therefore, have no effect on utility gross margin. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of NJR’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are more reflective of NJR’s business model, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. For a full discussion of NJR’s non-GAAP financial measures, please see NJR’s 2020 Form 10-K, Item 7.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of over 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project and The Sunlight Advantage.

For more information about NJR:

www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.

“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

Download our free NJR investor relations app for iPad, iPhone and Android.

NJR-E

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING REVENUES Utility $ 84,548 $ 88,626 $ 729,923 $ 710,793 Nonutility 315,496 390,455 1,223,745 1,881,252 Total operating revenues 400,044 479,081 1,953,668 2,592,045 OPERATING EXPENSES Gas purchases Utility 26,789 39,629 275,831 320,256 Nonutility 220,304 345,690 1,022,805 1,716,098 Related parties 1,535 1,493 6,083 7,948 Operation and maintenance 79,425 73,843 278,143 268,141 Regulatory rider expenses 1,993 1,778 34,529 33,937 Depreciation and amortization 30,136 24,438 119,894 91,730 Total operating expenses 360,182 486,871 1,737,285 2,438,110 OPERATING INCOME 39,862 (7,790) 216,383 153,935 Other income (expense), net 13,618 5,817 23,878 11,273 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 17,180 9,439 67,597 47,082 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 36,300 (11,412) 172,664 118,126 Income tax benefit (2,852) (25,897) (6,944) (37,751) Equity in earnings of affiliates 4,120 3,601 14,311 13,628 NET INCOME $ 43,272 $ 18,086 $ 193,919 $ 169,505 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.20 $ 2.05 $ 1.90 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.20 $ 2.04 $ 1.89 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 95,933 89,599 94,798 89,242 Diluted 96,259 89,600 95,107 89,616

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measurement, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 43,272 $ 18,086 $ 193,919 $ 169,505 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 12,183 28,234 (9,644) 2,881 Tax effect (2,893) (6,745) 2,296 (711) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 2,216 (7,764) 12,690 4,309 Tax effect (527) 1,845 (3,016) (1,024) Net income to NFE tax adjustment 470 (7,700) — — Net financial earnings $ 54,721 $ 25,956 $ 196,245 $ 174,960 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 95,933 89,599 94,798 89,242 Diluted 96,259 89,600 95,107 89,616 A reconciliation of basic earnings per share, the closest GAAP financial measurement, to basic net financial earnings per share is as follows: Basic earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.20 $ 2.05 $ 1.90 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions $ 0.13 $ 0.31 $ (0.10) $ 0.03 Tax effect $ (0.02) $ (0.06) $ 0.02 $ (0.01) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory $ 0.02 $ (0.09) $ 0.13 $ 0.05 Tax effect $ (0.01) $ 0.02 $ (0.03) $ (0.01) Net income to NFE tax adjustment $ — $ (0.09) $ — $ — Basic NFE per share $ 0.57 $ 0.29 $ 2.07 $ 1.96 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION A reconciliation of operating revenue, the closest GAAP financial measurement, to utility gross margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 84,548 $ 88,626 $ 729,923 $ 710,793 Less: Gas purchases 29,113 41,953 287,307 336,489 Regulatory rider expense 1,993 1,778 34,529 33,937 Utility gross margin $ 53,442 $ 44,895 $ 408,087 $ 340,367 CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES A reconciliation of net income to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 55,370 $ 60,376 $ 53,023 $ 77,473 Add: Net income to NFE tax adjustment 470 (7,700) — — Net financial earnings $ 55,840 $ 52,676 $ 53,023 $ 77,473 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 ENERGY SERVICES The following table is a computation of financial margin: Operating revenues $ 212,760 $ 317,678 $ 1,030,419 $ 1,742,791 Less: Gas purchases 220,882 345,735 1,024,579 1,719,519 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 12,723 28,251 (8,583) 1,195 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 2,216 (7,764) 12,690 4,309 Financial margin $ 6,817 $ (7,570) $ 9,947 $ 28,776 A reconciliation of operating income, the closest GAAP financial measurement, to financial margin is as follows: Operating (loss) income $ (12,216) $ (34,074) $ (11,651) $ 2,211 Add: Operation and maintenance expense 4,055 5,974 17,368 20,943 Depreciation and amortization 39 43 123 118 Subtotal (8,122) (28,057) 5,840 23,272 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 12,723 28,251 (8,583) 1,195 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 2,216 (7,764) 12,690 4,309 Financial margin $ 6,817 $ (7,570) $ 9,947 $ 28,776 A reconciliation of net income to net financial earnings is as follows: Net (loss) income $ (9,753) $ (26,309) $ (11,008) $ (1,268) Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 12,723 28,251 (8,583) 1,195 Tax effect (3,021) (6,749) 2,044 (294) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas 2,216 (7,764) 12,690 4,309 Tax effect (527) 1,845 (3,016) (1,024) Net financial earnings (loss) $ 1,638 $ (10,726) $ (7,873) $ 2,918 HOME SERVICES AND OTHER A reconciliation of net income to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income (loss) $ 5,109 $ (1,035) $ 5,784 $ 1,637 Add: Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and related transactions — 20 — 381 Tax effect — (6) — (107) Net financial earnings (loss) $ 5,109 $ (1,021) $ 5,784 $ 1,911

FINANCIAL STATISTICS BY BUSINESS UNIT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Operating Revenues Natural Gas Distribution $ 84,548 $ 88,626 $ 729,923 $ 710,793 Clean Energy Ventures 77,014 60,392 102,617 98,099 Energy Services 212,760 317,678 1,030,419 1,742,791 Storage and Transportation 12,717 — 44,728 — Home Services and Other 13,376 12,997 51,017 50,902 Sub-total 400,415 479,693 1,958,704 2,602,585 Eliminations (371) (612) (5,036) (10,540) Total $ 400,044 $ 479,081 $ 1,953,668 $ 2,592,045 Operating (Loss) Income Natural Gas Distribution $ (12,703) $ (17,255) $ 173,412 $ 111,189 Clean Energy Ventures 60,633 44,513 34,452 36,488 Energy Services (12,216) (34,074) (11,651) 2,211 Storage and Transportation 5,436 (1,390) 12,451 (4,049) Home Services and Other (2,673) (408) 3,062 4,785 Sub-total 38,477 (8,614) 211,726 150,624 Eliminations 1,385 824 4,656 3,311 Total $ 39,862 $ (7,790) $ 216,383 $ 153,935 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates Storage and Transportation $ 4,703 $ 3,866 $ 15,903 $ 15,832 Eliminations (583) (265) (1,592) (2,204) Total $ 4,120 $ 3,601 $ 14,311 $ 13,628 Net (Loss) Income Natural Gas Distribution $ (15,258) $ (18,402) $ 126,902 $ 78,062 Clean Energy Ventures 55,370 60,376 53,023 77,473 Energy Services (9,753) (26,309) (11,008) (1,268) Storage and Transportation 7,434 3,488 18,311 14,689 Home Services and Other 5,109 (1,035) 5,784 1,637 Sub-total 42,902 18,118 193,012 170,593 Eliminations 370 (32) 907 (1,088) Total $ 43,272 $ 18,086 $ 193,919 $ 169,505 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings Natural Gas Distribution $ (15,258) $ (18,402) $ 126,902 $ 78,062 Clean Energy Ventures 55,840 52,676 53,023 77,473 Energy Services 1,638 (10,726) (7,873) 2,918 Storage and Transportation 7,434 3,488 18,311 14,689 Home Services and Other 5,109 (1,021) 5,784 1,911 Sub-total 54,763 26,015 196,147 175,053 Eliminations (42) (59) 98 (93) Total $ 54,721 $ 25,956 $ 196,245 $ 174,960 Throughput (Bcf) NJNG, Core Customers 17.6 19.5 97.0 108.4 NJNG, Off System/Capacity Management 34.1 34.8 118.4 123.8 Energy Services Fuel Mgmt. and Wholesale Sales 121.6 148.4 526.7 584.9 Total 173.3 202.7 742.1 817.1 Common Stock Data Yield at September 30 4.9 % 2.8 % 4.9 % 2.8 % Market Price at September 30 $ 27.02 $ 45.22 $ 27.02 $ 45.22 Shares Out. at September 30 95,949 89,999 95,949 89,999 Market Cap. at September 30 $ 2,592,547 $ 4,069,755 $ 2,592,547 $ 4,069,755

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except customer and weather data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION Utility Gross Margin Operating revenues $ 84,548 $ 88,626 $ 729,923 $ 710,793 Less: Gas purchases 29,113 41,953 287,307 336,489 Regulatory rider expense 1,993 1,778 34,529 33,937 Total Utility Gross Margin $ 53,442 $ 44,895 $ 408,087 $ 340,367 Utility Gross Margin, Operating Income and Net Income Residential $ 30,408 $ 24,899 $ 275,033 $ 224,597 Commercial, Industrial & Other 8,190 7,330 57,929 50,553 Firm Transportation 10,416 8,549 60,199 51,069 Total Firm Margin 49,014 40,778 393,161 326,219 Interruptible 1,675 1,620 5,455 5,750 Total System Margin 50,689 42,398 398,616 331,969 Off System/Capacity Management/FRM/Storage Incentive 2,753 2,497 9,471 8,398 Total Utility Gross Margin 53,442 44,895 408,087 340,367 Operation and maintenance expense 47,448 46,727 162,792 171,198 Depreciation and amortization 18,697 15,423 71,883 57,980 Operating (Loss) Income $ (12,703) $ (17,255) $ 173,412 $ 111,189 Net (Loss) Income $ (15,258) $ (18,402) $ 126,902 $ 78,062 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings $ (15,258) $ (18,402) $ 126,902 $ 78,062 Throughput (Bcf) Residential 3.4 3.0 44.6 46.0 Commercial, Industrial & Other 0.6 0.7 8.2 9.7 Firm Transportation 1.6 1.6 13.3 13.7 Total Firm Throughput 5.6 5.3 66.1 69.4 Interruptible 12.0 14.2 30.9 39.0 Total System Throughput 17.6 19.5 97.0 108.4 Off System/Capacity Management 34.1 34.8 118.4 123.8 Total Throughput 51.7 54.3 215.4 232.2 Customers Residential 497,779 486,474 497,779 486,474 Commercial, Industrial & Other 28,735 28,992 28,735 28,992 Firm Transportation 31,604 32,107 31,604 32,107 Total Firm Customers 558,118 547,573 558,118 547,573 Interruptible 29 32 29 32 Total System Customers 558,147 547,605 558,147 547,605 Off System/Capacity Management* 19 21 19 21 Total Customers 558,166 547,626 558,166 547,626 *The number of customers represents those active during the last month of the period. Degree Days Actual 46 11 4,254 4,506 Normal 30 30 4,586 4,552 Percent of Normal 153.3 % 36.7 % 92.8 % 99.0 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except customer, SREC and megawatt) 2020 2019 2020 2019 CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES Operating Revenues SREC sales $ 69,301 $ 55,215 $ 81,134 $ 75,101 TREC sales 1,384 — 1,384 — Wind electricity sales and other — — — 5,177 Solar electricity sales and other 3,676 2,800 9,930 8,818 Sunlight Advantage 2,653 2,377 10,169 9,003 Total Operating Revenues $ 77,014 $ 60,392 $ 102,617 $ 98,099 Depreciation and Amortization $ 8,426 $ 8,744 $ 37,855 $ 32,997 Operating Income $ 60,633 $ 44,513 $ 34,452 $ 36,488 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) $ 6,028 $ (9,888) $ (32,404) $ (48,921) Net Income $ 55,370 $ 60,376 $ 53,023 $ 77,473 Net Financial Earnings $ 55,840 $ 52,676 $ 53,023 $ 77,473 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 251,016 211,352 389,716 311,803 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Sold 388,407 294,780 408,100 363,600 Transition Renewable Energy Certificates Generated and Transferred 9,270 — 9,270 — Solar Megawatts Eligible for ITCs 6.9 25.4 53.5 60.1 Solar Megawatts Under Construction 8.1 8.1 8.1 8.1 ENERGY SERVICES Operating Income Operating revenues $ 212,760 $ 317,678 $ 1,030,419 $ 1,742,791 Less: Gas purchases 220,882 345,735 1,024,579 1,719,519 Operation and maintenance expense 4,055 5,974 17,368 20,943 Depreciation and amortization 39 43 123 118 Operating (Loss) Income $ (12,216) $ (34,074) $ (11,651) $ 2,211 Net (Loss) Income $ (9,753) $ (26,309) $ (11,008) $ (1,268) Financial Margin $ 6,817 $ (7,570) $ 9,947 $ 28,776 Net Financial Earnings (Loss) $ 1,638 $ (10,726) $ (7,873) $ 2,918 Gas Sold and Managed (Bcf) 121.6 148.4 526.7 584.9 STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION Operating Revenues $ 12,717 $ — $ 44,728 $ — Equity in Earnings of Affiliates $ 4,703 $ 3,866 $ 15,903 $ 15,832 Operation and Maintenance Expense $ 4,460 $ 1,388 $ 21,862 $ 4,043 Other Income, Net $ 927 $ 911 $ 7,328 $ 7,345 Interest Expense $ 2,838 $ 555 $ 13,124 $ 2,185 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) $ 794 $ (656) $ 4,247 $ 2,254 Net Income $ 7,434 $ 3,488 $ 18,311 $ 14,689 HOME SERVICES AND OTHER Operating Revenues $ 13,376 $ 12,997 $ 51,017 $ 50,902 Operating (Loss) Income $ (2,673) $ (408) $ 3,062 $ 4,785 Other Income (Expense), Net $ 6,929 $ (296) $ 5,177 $ (542) Net Income (Loss) $ 5,109 $ (1,035) $ 5,784 $ 1,637 Net Financial Earnings (Loss) $ 5,109 $ (1,021) $ 5,784 $ 1,911 Total Service Contract Customers at September 30 107,224 108,980 107,224 108,980

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005295/en/