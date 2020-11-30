 

Galecto Publishes GB0139 Phase 2a Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Results in European Respiratory Journal, Showing Marked Impact on Several IPF Biomarkers

  • The ERJ Paper shows major effects on biomarkers in IPF, linked to mortality and to fall in FVC
  • The inhaled GB0139 significantly reduced key plasma biomarkers from baseline vs placebo over 2 weeks
  • GB0139 is being investigated in the 450 patients, 52 week GALACTIC-1 Phase 2b/3 trial in IPF

BOSTON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc., a NASDAQ listed biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, announced today the publication of a paper detailing full results from a phase 2a study of GB0139 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in the peer-reviewed publication European Respiratory Journal.

The study highlights the effect of inhaled GB0139 in IPF patients on the plasma levels of highly relevant disease biomarkers, in particular YKL-40 and CCL-18, which have been shown to have prognostic significance in IPF (YKL-40 linked to IPF mortality and CCL-18 linked to fall in lung function – FVC). These and several other biomarkers (PDGF-B, PAI-1, Galectin-3) were reduced in a dose dependent fashion from baseline in a consistent and statistically significant manner, with the strongest effects in the 10 mg dose group compared to placebo.

Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto, said: “We are excited that the study showed that with intervention with our inhaled small molecule therapy GB0139 in the lungs of IPF patients, we see fast onset and major reduction in a series of biomarkers known as drivers of lung fibrosis and linked to IPF mortality. GB0139’s concerted and marked impact on these biomarkers support its potential to make a significant difference in the treatment of IPF, and we are looking forward to advancing it further through clinical development and potentially to market.”

GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3, a protein known to play a central role in fibrosis in several organs, has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of IPF. The EMA cited clinically relevant biomarker data, in particular the significant reduction of YKL-40 in IPF patients, as a justification for the ODD designation. GB0139 was shown to be safe and well tolerated in healthy subjects and IPF patients in the phase 2a trial, and dose dependently suppressed expression of galectin-3, a protein known to play a central role in fibrosis in several organs, on alveolar macrophages.

