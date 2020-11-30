BIO-key Launches PortalGuard IDaaS (Identity-as-a-Service) Cloud Authentication Solution, Enabling Secure and Flexible Identity & Access Management

Delivering Greater Value, Security, & Scale to Customers & Partners

WALL, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced the launch of PortalGuard IDaaS, bringing the power of its award-winning PortalGuard identity and access management (IAM) platform to the cloud as a fully-hosted, scalable and secure identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) offering. PortalGuard IDaaS is operational, having already processed millions of authentication transactions for customers.



PortalGuard IDaaS includes BIO-key’s NIST-certified device-or-server biometric authentication factors, along with fourteen other options for flexible authentication. PortalGuard IDaaS is already operational, having processed millions of authentication transactions for customers. As the demand for always-on cloud computing rises to an all-time high with the global shift to work-from-anywhere, PortalGuard IDaaS lets customers accelerate deployments, cut costs and simplify operations instead of managing an mission-critical IAM solution on-premise. BIO-key’s PortalGuard IDaaS helps organizations across all industries become secure “cloud first” businesses, while maintaining the highest levels of security through PortalGuard’s unmatched integration flexibility and support for a wide variety of authentication factor choices.

Work-from-anywhere software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions allow public and private entities to provide secure access to applications for employees and customers operating outside of a company’s traditional security perimeter. Security vulnerabilities such as phishing, ransomware, account takeovers and handovers continue to challenge enterprises to secure user access in the increasingly precarious work-from-anywhere landscape. Security teams struggle with adapting the complexity of mainstream IAM solutions and authentication methods to a dynamic group of roving, on-premise and at-home workforces and customers. Many find mainstream one- or few-size-fits-all IDaaS multi-factor authentication (MFA) options, such as phone-based SMS, apps and USB tokens, as both costly to deploy and ineffective in truly identifying individuals gaining access to critical systems. Strategic use of biometric authentication provides greater controls and governance capabilities for these access scenarios, at significantly lower costs.