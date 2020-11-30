 

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 13:46  |  49   |   |   

Crown Place VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the circular issued to shareholders on 26 February 2009), the Company allotted 877,066 Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each (the “New Ordinary shares”) in the capital of the Company on the 30 November 2020. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 30.51 pence per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 0.83 pence per Ordinary share. 

Of the 877,066 New Ordinary shares allotted on 30 November 2020, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 322,663 New Ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or before 1 December 2020. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for 326,203 shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 7 December 2020. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 228,200 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 14 December 2020. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 30 November 2020 consists of 222,945,670 Ordinary shares of which 24,453,658 Ordinary shares are held in treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 198,492,012 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 November 2020

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel:  020 7601 1850


Crown Place VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights Crown Place VCT PLC Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the circular issued to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:51 Uhr
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13:50 Uhr
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13:48 Uhr
Director/PDMR Shareholding
26.11.20
AGM Statement
26.11.20
Crown Place VCT PLC: Interim Management Statement
23.11.20
Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus
16.11.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital